MLB All-Star Game 2019: Pitchers, reserves, selection process, snubs
They may be reserves, but don't call them bench players.
With so much talent across MLB now, All-Star debates are more lively than ever: unfortunately, only so many players make it in.
This year, with a new voting system in place (and the dreadful Final Vote ousted), players who are finalists in the voting don't automatically get selected to the All-Star game. Rather, the reserves and pitchers are selected from the Commissioner's Office and the players.
So without any further ado, your 2019 MLB All-Star reserves.
American League All-Star reserves
Position
Player
Team
Outfield
Mookie Betts
Boston Red Sox
Designated hitter
J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox
Third base
Matt Chapman
Oakland Athletics
Outfield
Austin Meadows
Tampa Bay Rays
First baseman
Joey Gallo
Texas Rangers
Second baseman
Tommy LaStella
Los Angeles Angels
Catcher
James McCann
Chicago White Sox
First baseman
Daniel Vogelbach
Seattle Mariners
Outfield
Whit Merrifield
Kansas City Royals
First base
Jose Abreu
Chicago White Sox
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor
Cleveland Indians
National League All-Star reserves
Position
Player
Team
First base
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Infield/outfield
Jeff McNeil
New York Mets
First base
Josh Bell
Pittsburgh Pirates
Third base
Anthony Rendon
Washington Nationals
Shortstop
Paul DeJong
St. Louis Cardinals
Outfield
Charlie Blackmon
Colorado Rockies
Outfield
David Dahl
Colorado Rockies
Shortstop
Trevor Story
Colorado Rockies
Third base
Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs
Second base
Mike Moustakas
Milwaukee Brewers
Catcher
J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
American League All-Star pitchers
Player
Team
Lucas Giolito
Chicago White Sox
Marcus Stroman
Toronto Blue Jays
Justin Verlander
Houston Astros
Gerrit Cole
Houston Astros
Ryan Pressly
Houston Astros
Mike Minor
Texas Rangers
Jake Odorizzi
Minnesota Twins
John Means
Baltimore Orioles
Shane Greene
Detroit Tigers
Aroldis Chapman
New York Yankees
Brad Hand
Cleveland Indians
Charlie Morton
Tampa Bay Rays
National League All-Star pitchers
Player
Team
Jacob deGrom
New York Mets
Mike Soroka
Atlanta Braves
Max Scherzer
Washington Nationals
Luis Castillo
Cincinnati Reds
Walker Buehler
Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Smith
San Francisco Giants
Kirby Yates
San Diego Padres
Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers
Zack Greinke
Arizona Diamondbacks
Josh Hader
Milwaukee Brewers
How are reserves selected?
The remaining roster spots are selected by the Commissioner's Office and by player's ballot.
Of the 23 remaining roster spots in the American League, 16 are selected via player's ballot, with the remaining roster spots selected by the Commissioner's Office.
In the National League, of 24 roster spots, 17 are selected by players with the remaining spots picked by the Comissioner's Office.
Who was left off?
Even with the rosters for both teams, here are some surprises who just missed the cut.
— Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo hasn't been an All-Star since 2016, which is somewhat surprising. Entering June 30, he amassed a 2.1 bWAR, on pace for his best season in two years. He's a great defender, too. The first base field is so deep, though.
— Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't just in the Rookie of the Year discussion, but in the NL MVP discussion as well. Here are some stats for the rookie phenom entering June 30: 171 OPS+, 2.8 bWAR in 47 games.
— Adam Ottavino is having another fantastic year out of the bullpen for the Yankees, but was probably a casualty of the roster total.
— D-backs infielder Eduardo Escobar is another guy who didn't get a look despite a 2.8 bWAR and a career-best season so far.
— Speaking of the Cubs, pitcher Cole Hamels is fourth in the NL in bWAR (3.2) and sixth in ERA (2.98), but likely fell victim to a crowded group of pitchers.