MLB All-Star Game 2019: Pitchers, reserves, selection process, snubs

They may be reserves, but don't call them bench players.

With so much talent across MLB now, All-Star debates are more lively than ever: unfortunately, only so many players make it in.

This year, with a new voting system in place (and the dreadful Final Vote ousted), players who are finalists in the voting don't automatically get selected to the All-Star game. Rather, the reserves and pitchers are selected from the Commissioner's Office and the players.

So without any further ado, your 2019 MLB All-Star reserves.

American League All-Star reserves

Position Player Team Outfield Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox Designated hitter J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox Third base Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics Outfield Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays First baseman Joey Gallo Texas Rangers Second baseman Tommy LaStella Los Angeles Angels Catcher James McCann Chicago White Sox First baseman Daniel Vogelbach Seattle Mariners Outfield Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals First base Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox Shortstop Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians

National League All-Star reserves

Position Player Team First base Pete Alonso New York Mets Infield/outfield Jeff McNeil New York Mets First base Josh Bell Pittsburgh Pirates Third base Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals Shortstop Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals Outfield Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies Outfield David Dahl Colorado Rockies Shortstop Trevor Story Colorado Rockies Third base Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs Second base Mike Moustakas Milwaukee Brewers Catcher J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies

American League All-Star pitchers

Player Team Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox Marcus Stroman Toronto Blue Jays Justin Verlander Houston Astros Gerrit Cole Houston Astros Ryan Pressly Houston Astros Mike Minor Texas Rangers Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins John Means Baltimore Orioles Shane Greene Detroit Tigers Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees Brad Hand Cleveland Indians Charlie Morton Tampa Bay Rays

National League All-Star pitchers

Player Team Jacob deGrom New York Mets Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves Max Scherzer Washington Nationals Luis Castillo Cincinnati Reds Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers Will Smith San Francisco Giants Kirby Yates San Diego Padres Sandy Alcantara Miami Marlins Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers Zack Greinke Arizona Diamondbacks Josh Hader Milwaukee Brewers

How are reserves selected?

The remaining roster spots are selected by the Commissioner's Office and by player's ballot.

Of the 23 remaining roster spots in the American League, 16 are selected via player's ballot, with the remaining roster spots selected by the Commissioner's Office.

In the National League, of 24 roster spots, 17 are selected by players with the remaining spots picked by the Comissioner's Office.

Who was left off?

Even with the rosters for both teams, here are some surprises who just missed the cut.

— Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo hasn't been an All-Star since 2016, which is somewhat surprising. Entering June 30, he amassed a 2.1 bWAR, on pace for his best season in two years. He's a great defender, too. The first base field is so deep, though.

— Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't just in the Rookie of the Year discussion, but in the NL MVP discussion as well. Here are some stats for the rookie phenom entering June 30: 171 OPS+, 2.8 bWAR in 47 games.

— Adam Ottavino is having another fantastic year out of the bullpen for the Yankees, but was probably a casualty of the roster total.

— D-backs infielder Eduardo Escobar is another guy who didn't get a look despite a 2.8 bWAR and a career-best season so far.

— Speaking of the Cubs, pitcher Cole Hamels is fourth in the NL in bWAR (3.2) and sixth in ERA (2.98), but likely fell victim to a crowded group of pitchers.