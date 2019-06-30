MLB All-Star Game 2019: Pitchers, reserves, selection process, snubs

With so much talent across Major League Baseball, some guys will be left off the All-Star team. Here's the complete list of reserves and pitchers for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

They may be reserves, but don't call them bench players.

With so much talent across MLB now, All-Star debates are more lively than ever: unfortunately, only so many players make it in.

This year, with a new voting system in place (and the dreadful Final Vote ousted), players who are finalists in the voting don't automatically get selected to the All-Star game. Rather, the reserves and pitchers are selected from the Commissioner's Office and the players.

So without any further ado, your 2019 MLB All-Star reserves.

American League All-Star reserves

Position

Player

Team

Outfield

Mookie Betts

Boston Red Sox

Designated hitter

J.D. Martinez

Boston Red Sox

Third base

Matt Chapman

Oakland Athletics

Outfield

Austin Meadows

Tampa Bay Rays

First baseman

Joey Gallo

Texas Rangers

Second baseman

Tommy LaStella

Los Angeles Angels

Catcher

James McCann

Chicago White Sox

First baseman

Daniel Vogelbach

Seattle Mariners

Outfield

Whit Merrifield

Kansas City Royals

First base

Jose Abreu

Chicago White Sox

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor

Cleveland Indians

National League All-Star reserves

Position

Player

Team

First base

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

Infield/outfield

Jeff McNeil

New York Mets

First base

Josh Bell

Pittsburgh Pirates

Third base

Anthony Rendon

Washington Nationals

Shortstop

Paul DeJong

St. Louis Cardinals

Outfield

Charlie Blackmon

Colorado Rockies

Outfield

David Dahl

Colorado Rockies

Shortstop

Trevor Story

Colorado Rockies

Third base

Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs

Second base

Mike Moustakas

Milwaukee Brewers

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies

American League All-Star pitchers

Player

Team

Lucas Giolito

Chicago White Sox

Marcus Stroman

Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Verlander

Houston Astros

Gerrit Cole

Houston Astros

Ryan Pressly

Houston Astros

Mike Minor

Texas Rangers

Jake Odorizzi

Minnesota Twins

John Means

Baltimore Orioles

Shane Greene

Detroit Tigers

Aroldis Chapman

New York Yankees

Brad Hand

Cleveland Indians

Charlie Morton

Tampa Bay Rays

National League All-Star pitchers

Player

Team

Jacob deGrom

New York Mets

Mike Soroka

Atlanta Braves

Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals

Luis Castillo

Cincinnati Reds

Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

San Francisco Giants

Kirby Yates

San Diego Padres

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins

Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers

Zack Greinke

Arizona Diamondbacks

Josh Hader

Milwaukee Brewers

How are reserves selected?

The remaining roster spots are selected by the Commissioner's Office and by player's ballot.

Of the 23 remaining roster spots in the American League, 16 are selected via player's ballot, with the remaining roster spots selected by the Commissioner's Office.

In the National League, of 24 roster spots, 17 are selected by players with the remaining spots picked by the Comissioner's Office.

Who was left off?

Even with the rosters for both teams, here are some surprises who just missed the cut.

— Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo hasn't been an All-Star since 2016, which is somewhat surprising. Entering June 30, he amassed a 2.1 bWAR, on pace for his best season in two years. He's a great defender, too. The first base field is so deep, though.

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't just in the Rookie of the Year discussion, but in the NL MVP discussion as well. Here are some stats for the rookie phenom entering June 30: 171 OPS+, 2.8 bWAR in 47 games.

Adam Ottavino is having another fantastic year out of the bullpen for the Yankees, but was probably a casualty of the roster total.

— D-backs infielder Eduardo Escobar is another guy who didn't get a look despite a 2.8 bWAR and a career-best season so far.

— Speaking of the Cubs, pitcher Cole Hamels is fourth in the NL in bWAR (3.2) and sixth in ERA (2.98), but likely fell victim to a crowded group of pitchers.

