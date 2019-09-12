MLB standings: Updated magic numbers, playoff picture as of Sept. 12

It's magic number season, folks.

With the MLB season winding down, there's already been several eliminations from division races: 14 teams in both leagues have already been ousted from their respective division races with the wild-card picture starting to solidify. Well, at least in the American League.

As we march toward October, here are the latest MLB magic numbers and MLB standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last updated: Sept. 12

MORE: After firing Dave Dombrowski, where do the Red Sox go from here?

MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture for 2019

AL East

First-place team: Yankees (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 7.)

Magic number to elimination in division:

2. Rays (8)



3. Red Sox (Eliminated.)

4. Blue Jays (Eliminated.)

5. Orioles (Eliminated.)









AL Central

First-place team: Twins (To win division: 13. For playoff berth: 13.)

Magic number to elimination:

2. Indians (13)

3. White Sox (Eliminated.)

4. Royals (Eliminated.)

5. Tigers (Eliminated.)





AL West

First-place team: Astros (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 7.)

Magic number to elimination:

2. Athletics (8)

3. Rangers (Eliminated.)

4. Angels (Eliminated.)

5. Mariners (Eliminated.)





AL wild cards

1. Rays (15)

2. Athletics (16)



NL East

First-place team: Braves (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 4.)

Magic number to eliminate:

2. Nationals (8)

3. Phillies (2)

4. Mets (2)





5. Marlins (Eliminated.)

NL Central

First-place team: Cardinals (To win division: 14. For playoff berth: 13.)

Magic number to elimination:

2. Cubs (14)

3. Brewers (14)

4. Reds (3)



5. Pirates (Eliminated.)









NL West

First-place team: Dodgers. Clinched division.

Magic number to elimination:

2. Diamondbacks (Eliminated.)

3. Giants (Eliminated.)

4. Padres (Eliminated.)

5. Rockies (Eliminated.)







NL wild cards

1. Nationals (15)

2. Cubs/Brewers (18)

