MLB standings: Updated magic numbers, playoff picture as of Sept. 12
It's magic number season, folks.
With the MLB season winding down, there's already been several eliminations from division races: 14 teams in both leagues have already been ousted from their respective division races with the wild-card picture starting to solidify. Well, at least in the American League.
As we march toward October, here are the latest MLB magic numbers and MLB standings.
Last updated: Sept. 12
MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture for 2019
AL East
First-place team: Yankees (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 7.)
Magic number to elimination in division:
2. Rays (8)
3. Red Sox (Eliminated.)
4. Blue Jays (Eliminated.)
5. Orioles (Eliminated.)
AL Central
First-place team: Twins (To win division: 13. For playoff berth: 13.)
Magic number to elimination:
2. Indians (13)
3. White Sox (Eliminated.)
4. Royals (Eliminated.)
5. Tigers (Eliminated.)
AL West
First-place team: Astros (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 7.)
Magic number to elimination:
2. Athletics (8)
3. Rangers (Eliminated.)
4. Angels (Eliminated.)
5. Mariners (Eliminated.)
AL wild cards
1. Rays (15)
2. Athletics (16)
NL East
First-place team: Braves (To win division: 8. For playoff berth: 4.)
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Nationals (8)
3. Phillies (2)
4. Mets (2)
5. Marlins (Eliminated.)
NL Central
First-place team: Cardinals (To win division: 14. For playoff berth: 13.)
Magic number to elimination:
2. Cubs (14)
3. Brewers (14)
4. Reds (3)
5. Pirates (Eliminated.)
NL West
First-place team: Dodgers. Clinched division.
Magic number to elimination:
2. Diamondbacks (Eliminated.)
3. Giants (Eliminated.)
4. Padres (Eliminated.)
5. Rockies (Eliminated.)
NL wild cards
1. Nationals (15)
2. Cubs/Brewers (18)