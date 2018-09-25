MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture as of Sept. 25
As the MLB season winds down, the pennant races are heating up and teams are making their final attempts to sneak into the playoffs.
Pundits and analysts alike are beginning to throw around the term "magic number," which is the combined number of wins by the leading team and the losses by the trailing team that determines when the trailing team is eliminated from playoff contention.
Here's a look at the magic numbers for each MLB divisional race entering play Tuesday, Sept. 25:
MORE: MLB playoffs schedule, bracket on road to 2018 World Series
MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture
AL East
First-place team: Red Sox (clinched division)
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Yankees (Eliminated; clinched wild card)
3. Rays (Eliminated)
4. Blue Jays (Eliminated)
5. Orioles (Eliminated)
AL Central
First-place team: Indians (clinched division)
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Twins (Eliminated)
3. Tigers (Eliminated)
4. White Sox (Eliminated)
5. Royals (Eliminated)
AL West
First-place team: Astros (clinched playoff berth)
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Athletics (2; clinched playoff berth)
3. Mariners (Eliminated)
4. Angels (Eliminated)
5. Rangers (Eliminated)
AL wild cards
1. Yankees (clinched playoff berth)
2. Athletics (clinched playoff berth)
NL East
First-place team: Braves (clinched division)
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Phillies (Eliminated)
3. Nationals (Eliminated)
4. Mets (Eliminated)
5. Marlins (Eliminated)
NL Central
First-place team: Cubs
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Brewers (5)
3. Cardinals (2)
4. Pirates (Eliminated)
5. Reds (Eliminated)
NL West
First-place team: Dodgers
Magic number to eliminate:
2. Rockies (5)
3. Diamondbacks (Eliminated)
4. Giants (Eliminated)
5. Padres (Eliminated)
NL wild cards
1. Brewers
2. Cardinals
NL playoff odds
National League projections are courtesy of AccuScore.com. All records and odds are through Sept. 23.
NL Central
Team
Record
Projected record
Division odds (%)
Playoff odds (%)
Cubs
91-64
96-66
97.18
100
Brewers
89-67
92-70
2.65
99.38
Cardinals
87-69
90-72
0.17
71.93
Pirates
78-76
82-80
0
0
Reds
66-91
69-93
0
0
NL East
Team
Record
Projected record
Division odds (%)
Playoff odds (%)
Braves
88-68
91-71
100
100
Nationals
78-78
82-80
0
0
Phillies
78-77
81-81
0
0
Mets
73-83
77-85
0
0
Marlins
62-93
64-98
0
0
NL West
Team
Record
Projected record
Division odds (%)
Playoff odds (%)
Dodgers
87-69
91-71
92.3
96.19
Rockies
85-70
89-73
7.7
32.36
Diamondbacks
79-77
82-80
0
0
Giants
72-84
75-87
0
0
Padres
62-94
65-97
0
0