MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture as of Sept. 25

Keep track of the MLB postseason races all in one spot.

As the MLB season winds down, the pennant races are heating up and teams are making their final attempts to sneak into the playoffs.

Pundits and analysts alike are beginning to throw around the term "magic number," which is the combined number of wins by the leading team and the losses by the trailing team that determines when the trailing team is eliminated from playoff contention.

Here's a look at the magic numbers for each MLB divisional race entering play Tuesday, Sept. 25:

MLB standings: Magic numbers, playoff picture

AL East

First-place team: Red Sox (clinched division)

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Yankees (Eliminated; clinched wild card)
3. Rays (Eliminated)
4. Blue Jays (Eliminated)
5. Orioles (Eliminated)



AL Central

First-place team: Indians (clinched division)

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Twins (Eliminated)
3. Tigers (Eliminated)
4. White Sox (Eliminated)
5. Royals (Eliminated)



AL West

First-place team: Astros (clinched playoff berth)

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Athletics (2; clinched playoff berth)
3. Mariners (Eliminated)
4. Angels (Eliminated)
5. Rangers (Eliminated)



AL wild cards

1. Yankees (clinched playoff berth)
2. Athletics (clinched playoff berth)

NL East

First-place team: Braves (clinched division)

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Phillies (Eliminated)
3. Nationals (Eliminated)
4. Mets (Eliminated)

5. Marlins (Eliminated)


NL Central

First-place team: Cubs

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Brewers (5)
3. Cardinals (2)
4. Pirates (Eliminated)
5. Reds (Eliminated)



NL West

First-place team: Dodgers

Magic number to eliminate:
2. Rockies (5)
3. Diamondbacks (Eliminated)
4. Giants (Eliminated)
5. Padres (Eliminated)



NL wild cards

1. Brewers
2. Cardinals

NL playoff odds

National League projections are courtesy of AccuScore.com. All records and odds are through Sept. 23.

NL Central

Team

Record

Projected record

Division odds (%)

Playoff odds (%)

Cubs

91-64

96-66

97.18

100

Brewers

89-67

92-70

2.65

99.38

Cardinals

87-69

90-72

0.17

71.93

Pirates

78-76

82-80

0

0

Reds

66-91

69-93

0

0

NL East

Team

Record

Projected record

Division odds (%)

Playoff odds (%)

Braves

88-68

91-71

100

100

Nationals

78-78

82-80

0

0

Phillies

78-77

81-81

0

0

Mets

73-83

77-85

0

0

Marlins

62-93

64-98

0

0

NL West

Team

Record

Projected record

Division odds (%)

Playoff odds (%)

Dodgers

87-69

91-71

92.3

96.19

Rockies

85-70

89-73

7.7

32.36

Diamondbacks

79-77

82-80

0

0

Giants

72-84

75-87

0

0

Padres

62-94

65-97

0

0

