MLB standings 2020: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 24

Sixteen of baseball’s 30 franchises will qualify for the 2020 postseason, which means every team within sniffing distance of the .500 mark will have at least a puncher’s chance of reaching October as we head into the final few weeks of September.

It’s a convoluted setup. If you want the full setup, this is your happy place. Here, we’re going to update the playoff seeds on a daily basis, so here’s the very basic seeding structure.

The first three seeds (1-3) in each league will go to division winners, ordered by record. The second trio of seeds (4-6) goes to the second-place finishers in each division, ordered by record. The final two seeds (7-8) go to the two wild-card teams.

Got it?

MLB standings 2020

American League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 24

Rays (E1), 37-20, .649 Twins (C1), 35-22, .614 A's (W1), 34-22, .607 White Sox (C2), 34-23, .596 Yankees (E2), 32-25, .561 Astros (W2), 29-28, .509 Indians (WC1), 33-24, .579 Blue Jays (WC2), 30-27, .526

American League wild-card standings

WC1: Indians , 33-24, .579

, 33-24, .579 WC2: Blue Jays, 30-27, .526

——

Angels , 26-31, .456, 4 games back of second WC

, 26-31, .456, 4 games back of second WC Mariners , 25-31, .446, (ELIMINATED)

, 25-31, .446, (ELIMINATED) Royals , 24-33, .421, (ELIMINATED)

, 24-33, .421, (ELIMINATED) Orioles , 24-33, .421, (ELIMINATED)

, 24-33, .421, (ELIMINATED) Tigers , 22-33, .400, (ELIMINATED)

, 22-33, .400, (ELIMINATED) Red Sox , 22-35, .386, (ELIMINATED)

, 22-35, .386, (ELIMINATED) Rangers, 19-38, .333, (ELIMINATED)

American League current Wild-Card Series matchups

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 Twins vs. No. 7 Indians

No. 3 A's vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 White Sox vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 24

Dodgers (W1), 40-17, .702 Braves (E1), 34-23, .596 Cubs (C1), 32-25, .561 Padres (W2), 34-22, .607 Cardinals (C2), 28-26, .519 Marlins (E2), 29-28, .509 Reds (WC2), 29-28, .509 Giants (WC1), 28-28, .500

National League wild-card standings

WC1: Reds, 29-28, .509

29-28, .509 WC2: Giants, 28-28, .500

——

Phillies , 28-29, .491, 0.5 game back of second WC

, 28-29, .491, 0.5 game back of second WC Brewers , 27-29, 491, 1 back

, 27-29, 491, 1 back Mets , 26-31, .456, 2.5 back

, 26-31, .456, 2.5 back Rockies , 25-31, .446, 3 back

, 25-31, .446, 3 back Nationals , 23-34, .404, (ELIMINATED)

, 23-34, .404, (ELIMINATED) Diamondbacks , 22-34, .393, (ELIMINATED)

, 22-34, .393, (ELIMINATED) Pirates, 18-39, .316, (ELIMINATED)

National League Wild-Card Series matchups

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Reds

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Marlins

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cardinals

MLB magic numbers for 2020

What is a magic number? It’s the combination of games a team needs to win and/or its closest competitor needs to lose to clinch a playoff spot. The smaller the number, the better. Because of the complicated nature of the 2020 playoff field, there are separate magic numbers to clinch a division and to clinch a wild-card spot. Info comes from @MLBMagNum on Twitter.

Updated through games of Sept. 24

AL East

Rays, CLINCHED division

Yankees, x/CLINCHED

Blue Jays, x/CLINCHED

Orioles, x/12

Red Sox, x/x











AL Central

Twins, 3/CLINCHED

White Sox, 4/CLINCHED

Indians, 6/CLINCHED

Tigers, x/x

Royals, x/x











AL West

A’s, CLINCHED division

Astros, x/1

Angels, x/6

Mariners, x/x

Rangers, x/x











NL East

Braves, CLINCHED division

Marlins, x/2

Phillies, x/5

Mets, x/6

Nationals, x/x











NL Central

Cubs, 3/CLINCHED

Cardinals, 8/4

Reds, x/3

Brewers, x/6

Pirates, x/x











NL West

Dodgers, CLINCHED division

Padres, x/CLINCHED

Giants, x/4

Rockies, x/8

Diamondbacks, x/x










