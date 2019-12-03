MLB spring training 2020: Pitcher, catcher reporting dates for all 30 teams
Feeling cold yet?
While winter hasn't officially hit the USA yet, the emptiness of no baseball has fans chilled to their core and makes the wait for baseball season feel like forever.
But soon — very soon — the soothing sounds of mitts popping and bats cracking is going to warm baseball fans around the country, while the fuzzy, warm blanket of hope is going to embrace those same fans for all 30 teams.
There is a reason that hope "springs" eternal, after all.
Here's everything you need to know about 2020 MLB spring training,
When does 2020 MLB spring training start?
The first spring training game in 2020 will be played Feb. 21 between the Royals and Rangers at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., to begin the Cactus League schedule.
The Grapefruit League opens the next day with eight games.
MLB spring training report dates
Grapefruit League in Florida
Team
Pitchers and catchers
First full-squad workout
Atlanta Braves
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Baltimore Orioles
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Monday, Feb. 17
Boston Red Sox
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Monday, Feb. 17
Detroit Tigers
TBA
TBA
Houston Astros
TBA
TBA
Miami Marlins
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Monday, Feb. 17
Minnesota Twins
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Monday, Feb. 17
New York Mets
TBA
TBA
New York Yankees
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Monday, Feb. 17
Philadelphia Phillies
Monday, Feb. 11
Tuesday, Feb. 17
Pittsburgh Pirates
TBA
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals
TBA
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays
TBA
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays
TBA
TBA
Washington Nationals
TBA
TBA
Cactus League in Arizona
Team
Pitchers and catchers
First full-squad workout
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBA
TBA
Chicago Cubs
TBA
TBA
Chicago White Sox
TBA
TBA
Cincinnati Reds
Friday, Feb. 14
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cleveland Indians
TBA
TBA
Colorado Rockies
TBA
TBA
Kansas City Royals
TBA
TBA
Los Angeles Angels
TBA
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers
TBA
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Monday, Feb. 17
Oakland Athletics
TBA
TBA
San Diego Padres
Monday, Feb. 10
Saturday, Feb. 15
San Francisco Giants
TBA
TBA
Seattle Mariners
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Texas Rangers
TBA
TBA
Spring training locations for all 30 teams
Grapefruit League in Florida
Team
Location
Venue
Atlanta Braves
North Port
CoolToday Park
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
Ed Smith Stadium
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
JetBlue Park at Fenway South
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
Joker Marchant Stadium
Florida Marlins
Jupiter
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Houston Astros
West Palm Beach
FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium
New York Mets
Port St. Lucie
First Data Field
New York Yankees
Tampa
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Philadelphia Phillies
Clearwater
Spectrum Field
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bradenton
LECOM Park
St. Louis Cardinals
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays
Port Charlotte
Charlotte Sports Park
Toronto Blue Jays
Dunedin
Dunedin Stadium
Washington Nationals
West Palm Beach
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Cactus League in Arizona
Team
Location
Venue
Arizona Diamondbacks
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Chicago Cubs
Mesa
Sloan Park
Chicago White Sox
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Cleveland Indians
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Colorado Rockies
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Kansas City Royals
Surprise
Surprise Stadium
Los Angeles Angels
Tempe
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Milwaukee Brewers
Phoenix
Maryvale Baseball Park
Oakland Athletics
Mesa
HoHoKam Stadium
San Diego Padres
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
San Francisco Giants
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Stadium
Seattle Mariners
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
Texas Rangers
Surprise
Surprise Stadium