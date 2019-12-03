MLB spring training 2020: Pitcher, catcher reporting dates for all 30 teams

Feeling cold yet?

While winter hasn't officially hit the USA yet, the emptiness of no baseball has fans chilled to their core and makes the wait for baseball season feel like forever.

But soon — very soon — the soothing sounds of mitts popping and bats cracking is going to warm baseball fans around the country, while the fuzzy, warm blanket of hope is going to embrace those same fans for all 30 teams.

There is a reason that hope "springs" eternal, after all.

Here's everything you need to know about 2020 MLB spring training,

When does 2020 MLB spring training start?

The first spring training game in 2020 will be played Feb. 21 between the Royals and Rangers at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., to begin the Cactus League schedule.

The Grapefruit League opens the next day with eight games.

MLB spring training report dates

Grapefruit League in Florida

Team

Pitchers and catchers

First full-squad workout

Atlanta Braves

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Baltimore Orioles

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Monday, Feb. 17

Boston Red Sox

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Monday, Feb. 17

Detroit Tigers

TBA

TBA

Houston Astros

TBA

TBA

Miami Marlins

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Monday, Feb. 17

Minnesota Twins

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Monday, Feb. 17

New York Mets

TBA

TBA

New York Yankees

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Monday, Feb. 17

Philadelphia Phillies

Monday, Feb. 11

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Pittsburgh Pirates

TBA

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals

TBA

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays

TBA

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays

TBA

TBA

Washington Nationals

TBA

TBA

Cactus League in Arizona

Team

Pitchers and catchers

First full-squad workout

Arizona Diamondbacks

TBA

TBA

Chicago Cubs

TBA

TBA

Chicago White Sox

TBA

TBA

Cincinnati Reds

Friday, Feb. 14

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Cleveland Indians

TBA

TBA

Colorado Rockies

TBA

TBA

Kansas City Royals

TBA

TBA

Los Angeles Angels

TBA

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers

TBA

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Monday, Feb. 17

Oakland Athletics

TBA

TBA

San Diego Padres

Monday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 15

San Francisco Giants

TBA

TBA

Seattle Mariners

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Texas Rangers

TBA

TBA

Spring training locations for all 30 teams

Grapefruit League in Florida

Team

Location

Venue

Atlanta Braves

North Port

CoolToday Park

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

Ed Smith Stadium

Boston Red Sox

Fort Myers

JetBlue Park at Fenway South

Detroit Tigers

Lakeland

Joker Marchant Stadium

Florida Marlins

Jupiter

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Houston Astros

West Palm Beach

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Minnesota Twins

Fort Myers

Hammond Stadium

New York Mets

Port St. Lucie

First Data Field

New York Yankees

Tampa

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Philadelphia Phillies

Clearwater

Spectrum Field

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bradenton

LECOM Park

St. Louis Cardinals

Jupiter

Roger Dean Stadium

Tampa Bay Rays

Port Charlotte

Charlotte Sports Park

Toronto Blue Jays

Dunedin

Dunedin Stadium

Washington Nationals

West Palm Beach

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Cactus League in Arizona

Team

Location

Venue

Arizona Diamondbacks

Scottsdale

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Chicago Cubs

Mesa

Sloan Park

Chicago White Sox

Glendale

Camelback Ranch

Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear

Goodyear Ballpark

Cleveland Indians

Goodyear

Goodyear Ballpark

Colorado Rockies

Scottsdale

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Kansas City Royals

Surprise

Surprise Stadium

Los Angeles Angels

Tempe

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers

Glendale

Camelback Ranch

Milwaukee Brewers

Phoenix

Maryvale Baseball Park

Oakland Athletics

Mesa

HoHoKam Stadium

San Diego Padres

Peoria

Peoria Sports Complex

San Francisco Giants

Scottsdale

Scottsdale Stadium

Seattle Mariners

Peoria

Peoria Sports Complex

Texas Rangers

Surprise

Surprise Stadium

