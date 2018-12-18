When is MLB spring training 2019? Pitcher, catcher reporting dates for all 30 teams

Sporting News
MLB spring training will open before we know it. Here's everything to know about the 2019 schedule, including pitcher and catcher report dates and the first exhibition games.

When is MLB spring training 2019? Pitcher, catcher reporting dates for all 30 teams

MLB spring training will open before we know it. Here's everything to know about the 2019 schedule, including pitcher and catcher report dates and the first exhibition games.

Spring will be here before we know it, which means the sounds of bats cracking and gloves popping will grace your earholes once more.

This year's spring training features some wrinkles, as some games will be played in new territories. The Diamondbacks and Rockies will meet south of the border March 9-10 in a pair of spring training games to be played in Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico.

It's a precursor to many MLB games being played around the globe this year: The Mariners and Athletics will play a two-game series in Tokyo to start the 2019 season on March 20-21 — a week before the rest of the league opens — while the Yankees and Red Sox bring their rivalry to England's London Stadium on June 29-30.

Below you'll find the reporting date for pitchers and catchers, followed by the respective team's first full-squad workout. Dates will be added as they are announced.

When does MLB spring training start 2019?

The first spring training game in 2019 will be played Feb. 21 between the Mariners and A's at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., to begin the Cactus League schedule.

The Grapefruit League opens the following day (Feb. 22) with a game between the Rays and Phillies in Port Charlotte, Fla.

MLB spring training report dates, 2019 schedule

Grapefruit League in Florida

Team

Pitchers and catchers report

First full-squad workout

Atlanta Braves

TBA

TBA

Baltimore Orioles

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Boston Red Sox

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Monday, Feb. 18

Detroit Tigers

TBA

TBA

Houston Astros

TBA

TBA

Miami Marlins

TBA

TBA

Minnesota Twins

TBA

TBA

New York Mets

TBA

TBA

New York Yankees

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Philadelphia Phillies

TBA

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates

TBA

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals

TBA

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays

TBA

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays

TBA

TBA

Washington Nationals

TBA

TBA

Texas Rangers

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Monday, Feb. 18

Cactus League in Arizona

Team

Pitchers and catchers report

First full-squad workout

Arizona Diamondbacks

TBA

TBA

Chicago Cubs

TBA

TBA

Chicago White Sox

TBA

TBA

Cincinnati Reds

TBA

TBA

Cleveland Indians

TBA

TBA

Colorado Rockies

TBA

TBA

Kansas City Royals

TBA

TBA

Los Angeles Angels

TBA

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers

TBA

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Oakland A's

TBA

TBA

San Diego Padres

TBA

TBA

San Francisco Giants

TBA

TBA

Seattle Mariners

TBA

TBA

Washington Nationals

TBA

TBA

Texas Rangers

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Monday, Feb. 18

Spring training locations for all 30 teams

Grapefruit League in Florida

Cactus League in Arizona

