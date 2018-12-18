When is MLB spring training 2019? Pitcher, catcher reporting dates for all 30 teams
Spring will be here before we know it, which means the sounds of bats cracking and gloves popping will grace your earholes once more.
This year's spring training features some wrinkles, as some games will be played in new territories. The Diamondbacks and Rockies will meet south of the border March 9-10 in a pair of spring training games to be played in Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico.
It's a precursor to many MLB games being played around the globe this year: The Mariners and Athletics will play a two-game series in Tokyo to start the 2019 season on March 20-21 — a week before the rest of the league opens — while the Yankees and Red Sox bring their rivalry to England's London Stadium on June 29-30.
Below you'll find the reporting date for pitchers and catchers, followed by the respective team's first full-squad workout. Dates will be added as they are announced.
When does MLB spring training start 2019?
The first spring training game in 2019 will be played Feb. 21 between the Mariners and A's at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., to begin the Cactus League schedule.
The Grapefruit League opens the following day (Feb. 22) with a game between the Rays and Phillies in Port Charlotte, Fla.
MLB spring training report dates, 2019 schedule
Grapefruit League in Florida
Team
Pitchers and catchers report
First full-squad workout
Atlanta Braves
TBA
TBA
Baltimore Orioles
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Boston Red Sox
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Monday, Feb. 18
Detroit Tigers
TBA
TBA
Houston Astros
TBA
TBA
Miami Marlins
TBA
TBA
Minnesota Twins
TBA
TBA
New York Mets
TBA
TBA
New York Yankees
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Philadelphia Phillies
TBA
TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates
TBA
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals
TBA
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays
TBA
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays
TBA
TBA
Washington Nationals
TBA
TBA
Texas Rangers
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Monday, Feb. 18
Team
Location
Venue
Atlanta Braves
Lake Buena Vista
Champion Stadium
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
Ed Smith Stadium
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
Jet Blue Park
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
Joker Marchant Stadium
Florida Marlins
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Houston Astros
West Palm Beach
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium
New York Mets
Port St. Lucie
First Data Field
New York Yankees
Tampa
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Philadelphia Phillies
Clearwater
Spectrum Field
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bradenton
LECOM Park
St. Louis Cardinals
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays
Port Charlotte
Charlotte Sports Park
Toronto Blue Jays
Dunedin
Dunedin Stadium
Washington Nationals
West Palm Beach
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Cactus League in Arizona
Team
Pitchers and catchers report
First full-squad workout
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBA
TBA
Chicago Cubs
TBA
TBA
Chicago White Sox
TBA
TBA
Cincinnati Reds
TBA
TBA
Cleveland Indians
TBA
TBA
Colorado Rockies
TBA
TBA
Kansas City Royals
TBA
TBA
Los Angeles Angels
TBA
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers
TBA
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Oakland A's
TBA
TBA
San Diego Padres
TBA
TBA
San Francisco Giants
TBA
TBA
Seattle Mariners
TBA
TBA
Spring training locations for all 30 teams
Grapefruit League in Florida
Team
Location
Venue
Atlanta Braves
Lake Buena Vista
Champion Stadium
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
Ed Smith Stadium
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
Jet Blue Park
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
Joker Marchant Stadium
Florida Marlins
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Houston Astros
West Palm Beach
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium
New York Mets
Port St. Lucie
First Data Field
New York Yankees
Tampa
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Philadelphia Phillies
Clearwater
Spectrum Field
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bradenton
LECOM Park
St. Louis Cardinals
Jupiter
Roger Dean Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays
Port Charlotte
Charlotte Sports Park
Toronto Blue Jays
Dunedin
Dunedin Stadium
Washington Nationals
West Palm Beach
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Cactus League in Arizona
Team
Location
Venue
Arizona Diamondbacks
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Chicago Cubs
Mesa
Sloan Park
Chicago White Sox
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Cleveland Indians
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Colorado Rockies
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Kansas City Royals
Surprise
Surprise Stadium
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Tempe
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Milwaukee Brewers
Phoenix
Maryvale Baseball Park
Oakland Athletics
Mesa
HoHoKam Stadium
San Diego Padres
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
San Francisco Giants
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Stadium
Seattle Mariners
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
