MLB Rumors: Yankees Working to Extend Dellin Betances
Spring training is underway. As play begins, teams are finally beginning to activate the transaction wire.
Last week, Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres and agreed to a 10-year, $300 million megadeal which made him the highest-paid player in MLB history. His deal was followed by several smaller contracts including Marwin Gonzalez's two-year contract to the Twins.
However, all eyes remain on Bryce Harper. As the offseason's biggest free agent remains without a home as March approaches.
Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:
• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed a recent meeting with Bryce Harper. "It was good," Roberts said. "Just trying to get to know each other." (Los Angeles Times)
• The Rockies agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Bud Black through • ?2022. Black has led Colorado to back-to-back playoff appearances. He has been the manager since 2017 and has a 178–147 record in 325 games with Colorado. He previously managed the Padres from 2007 to 2015. (Denver Post)
• The Dodgers have short-term interest in Bryce Harper. Harper and agent Scott Boras prefer to secure a long-term deal north of $300 million in value. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
• The Yankees are working on a contract extension for reliever Dellin Betances. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)
• The Yankees signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a seven-year deal worth $70 million which includes a club option for an eighth year. (Team)