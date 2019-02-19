MLB Rumors: All Eyes on Bryce Harper After Padres Reportedly Land Manny Machado

Manny Machado is reportedly off the market.

The third baseman is headed to the Padres after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego.

Now all eyes are turned to Bryce Harper who is still unsigned despite being the other biggest name on the market.

With spring training underway and the regular season beginning in about four weeks, teams are still assembling their rosters with quality free agents still waiting to ink deals.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The Mariners are among teams interested in free-agent catcher Martin Maldonado. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the Padres. The deal is for 10 years and $300 million — the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports. (Jeff Passan, ESPN) (Mark Feinsand, MLB Network)

• The White Sox remain a factor along with the Padres in the pursuit of Manny Machado. He's the first choice for both teams and a target of the Phillies' front office. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Mike Trout and the Angels have engaged in internal discussions regarding a potential contract extension. (Associated Press)

• The Brewers are trying out Mike Moustakas at second base, and will make him their primary starter at the position if he proves capable of handling it. (Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

• The Yankees have talked extension with the agent of reliever Dellin Betances. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com)

• The Texas Rangers are mulling extensions for several of their young players. Outfielders Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara and pitcher Jose Leclerc are the most likely players to receive new deals. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says he isn't going to pay attention to pitch clocks. MLB will use the clocks during spring training. (Bill Plunkett, Orange County Register)

• MLB Player Association executive director Tony Clark says that teams don't justify the price of a ticket. Attendance has dropped in each of the last three seasons.

• Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said that it's "extremely unlikely" that Boston re-signs closer Craig Kimbrel. (Pete Abraham, The Boston Globe)