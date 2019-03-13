MLB Rumors: Braves Are Not Pursuing Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel

Opening Day is only 15 days away, but the landing spots of top free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel continue to be a major topic around the Hot Stove.

Teams are looking to solidify their rosters ahead of the regular season's start, and so me have started re-assigning minor league players from camp. With several moves left to be made, where will free agents and major league hopefuls end up by March 28?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Braves are not "currently engaged" with Kimbrel or Keuchel. Atlanta would consider short-term deals with either free agent but "are assuming both pitchers would do better elsewhere." (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Free-agent LHP Tony Sipp has agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Nationals with a mutual option for 2020. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets re-assigned Tim Tebow to their minor league camp. He will start 2019 at Triple-A Syracuse. (ESPN)

• Masahiro Tanaka will be the Yankees opening-day starter. (George A. King III, New York Post)

• Rays SP Charlie Morton expects to retire at the end of his current contract. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz won't be ready to start on opening day. (Kelsey Wingert, Fox Sports South)

• Mike Moustakas will start opening day at second base in Milwaukee. (Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

• Miami has tabbed Jose Urena and Dan Straily for its top two rotation spots. The other three starters have yet to be selected (Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald)

• Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is open to Washington signing Craig Kimbrel. (Thomas Boswell, Washington Post)