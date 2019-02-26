MLB Rumors: Phillies 'Concerned' Bryce Harper Will Sign With Dodgers

As Spring Training gets underway, all eyes are focused on Bryce Harper.

Harper is the biggest free agent yet to sign a deal, and in recent days has been courted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both teams met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas, with the Dodgers reportedly interested in a short-team deal.

The other big free agent is off the market as of last week after Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million, the largest free-agent contract in MLB history.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Some Phillies officials have "grown concerned" that Bryce Harper will sign with the Dodgers if Los Angeles' offer comes close to Philadelphia's offer. The Dodgers "admired" the Rockies' Nolan Arenado, but the third baseman signed an extension with Colorado earlier Tuesday. (Jon Morosi,MLB Network)

• The Rockies are reportedly considering signing third baseman Nolan Arenado to a $245 million contract that would average $35 million annually. The value would break Miguel Cabrera's position-player record deal in which he earned $31 million per year. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Cardinals reportedly agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension with pitcher Miles Mikolas. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• Yankees are working on extensions for both reliever Dellin Betances and shortstop Didi Gregorious. New York is expected to complete an extension with Betances first. Gregorious is expected to get a sizable deal as their is mutual respect from both sides. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Phillies have offered Bryce Harper a contract worth more than $300 million, and there are other teams that are offering the slugger that kind of money also. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Cardinals SP Carlos Martinez is expected to begin 2019 on the Injured List. (Jason Martinez, Roster Resource)

• The Rangers signed infielder Logan Forsythe to a deal worth $2 million if he reaches the majors. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• Free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel says he is not hitting the panic button, even though he remains unsigned. (Mark Berman, Fox 26)

• Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is battling a shoulder problem and will not throw for a few days. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• The Yankees signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a seven-year deal worth $70 million which includes a club option for an eighth year. (Team)