MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Likely to Pick Between Phillies, Giants and Dodgers

As Spring Training gets underway, all eyes are focused on Bryce Harper.

Harper is the biggest free agent yet to sign a deal, and in recent days has been courted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both teams met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas, with the Dodgers reportedly interested in a short-team deal.

The other big free agent is off the market as of last week after Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million, the largest free-agent contract in MLB history.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies, Giants and Dodgers all appear to remain strongly in the mix for Bryce Harper mix, and it appears Harper will pick one of those three teams. Boht the Phillies and Giants are in for 10 years. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Giants and Harper’s team have discussed a 10-year deal. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Phillies believe their chances of landing Bryce Harper are remote. There is talk if the team will pivot to Dallas Keuchel and/or Craig Kimbrel. (Steve Phillips, MLB Network Radio)

• The Giants' front office met with Bryce Harper and agent Scott Boras in Las Vegas on Tuesday. (Kerry Crowley, Bay Area News Group)

• MLB and the Atlantic League announced an agreement to test experimental playing rules and equipment initiatives for the next three years.

• The Cardinals are finalizing a minor league deal with veteran catcher Matt Wieters. He will compete for St. Louis' backup catching job. (Jennifer Langosch, MLB.com)

• Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says Vlad Guerrero Jr. is not a Major League player right now. (MLB Network Radio)

• Angels DH Shohei Ohtani took 35 swings off a tee during bullpen sessions. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery last year to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. (Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com)

• The Texas Rangers signed infielder Logan Forsythe to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Forsythe hit .232 with two home runs last season. (Team announcement)

• Some Phillies officials have "grown concerned" that Bryce Harper will sign with the Dodgers if Los Angeles' offer comes close to Philadelphia's offer. The Dodgers "admired" the Rockies' Nolan Arenado, but the third baseman signed an extension with Colorado earlier Tuesday. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)