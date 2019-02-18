MLB Rumors: Padres Make Big Offers To Manny Machado, Bryce Harper

The hot stove is heating up with rumors of teams making offers to the biggest free agents on the market.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still unsigned, and with spring training underway and the regular season beginning in about four weeks, teams are still struggling to set their rosters as there are still quality free agents still waiting to ink deals.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The Padres reportedly offered Manny Machado eight years and at least $250 million, while offering Harper an even larger deal. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• Free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas is re-signing with the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, $10 million deal, The deal includes a mutual option for a second year. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Talks surrounding star free agent outfielder Bryce Harper are "heating up." The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land Harper. He is expected to agree to a long-term deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis says he wants to stay with the team and is looking to sign a contract extension. (Jane Lee, MLB.com)

• Manny Machado is expected to take top dollar on the free-agent market despite rumors he prefers to play on the East Coast. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)