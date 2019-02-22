MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Meets with Phillies Owner John Middleton in Las Vegas

The Padres officially announced their signing of Manny Machado on Thursday, which now leaves the hot stove solely focused on top free agent Bryce Harper's landing spot.

The Phillies remain one of the top contenders for the outfielder and will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Rays in Port Charlotte, FL.

Many other free agents, such as star pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, are also waiting for deals. Spring training might be in full swing but there's still plenty of moves to be made on the market.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Phillies owner John Middleton is in Las Vegas for a "meet-and-greet" with Bryce Harper in his hometown. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Yankees GM Brian Cashman told reporters that Manny Machado "belongs in San Diego at this point in his career." (Kristie Ackert, NY Daily News)

• The White Sox and free-agent RHP Ervin Santana have agreed to a minor league contract with a camp invitation. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Nationals owner Mark Lerner said the club has "moved on" from trying to re-sign Harper. Lerner said the team couldn't keep waiting around and hasn't "heard from [Harper's camp] in a couple of months." The Nationals offered Harper a 10-year, $300 million deal late last season, which he turned down. (Lisa Redmond, NBC Sports Washington)

• MLB announced that a 20-second pitch timer will be implemented during 2019 spring training games. (MLB)

• The implementation of a pitch clock during the 2019 regular season is a "very real possibility." The league is negotiating with players, but many "fundamentally oppose" using a pitch clock. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Twins and Marwin Gonzalez agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Phillies are unlikely to "seriously engage" Keuchel or Kimbrel unless their asking price goes down, even if the club doesn't sign Harper. Both pitchers are reportedly looking for deals around five years. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• Mets infielder Jed Lowrie has been experiencing knee issues throughout spring training and an MRI on his left leg on Thursday came back negative. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• The Padres haven't ruled out trying to sign Bryce Harper, even though it's not seen as a "likelihood." Ownership will meet on Friday to discuss it. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)