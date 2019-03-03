MLB Rumors: Nationals, Craig Kimbrel Talks 'Further Down the Road Than Reported'

With Manny Machado and Bryce Harper finally off the free-agent market, MLB fans can turn their attention to spring training.

The biggest fish that remains in the free-agency pond is considered to be reliever Craig Kimbrel, whose market is beginning to take shape as spring training action continues.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Talks between the Nationals and reliever Craig Kimbrel are "further down the road" than reported. (Keith Law, ESPN)

• The Nationals remain keenly interested in Kimbrel. The Braves and Phillies are also considered to be in the mix for Kimbrel's services. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (shoulder discomfort) resumed throwing Sunday after resting Saturday. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler threw a 20-pitch bullpen, his first off a mound in two weeks. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• The Rangers acquired outfielder Zack Granite from the Twins in exchange for right-hander Xavier Moore and cash considerations. (Team)