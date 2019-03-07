MLB Rumors: Astros Offer Short-Term Deals to Dallas Keuchel

The biggest fireworks of the MLB offseason are over with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado signing with new teams, but the baseball world is still awaiting where star closer Craig Kimbrel will land ahead of the new season.

With spring training in full swing, it shouldn't be much longer before the trusty reliever signs with a new squad. Dallas Keuchel is the best starter remaining on the market, though teams have showed limited interest in the former Cy Young winner.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Astros have offered free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel one-year and two-year deals, which are not in the range he is seeking. His desired terms are unknown. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Chris Sale and the Red Sox are "mutually invested" in a potential contract extension. (Alex Speirer, Boston Globe)

• Marlins outfielder Curtis Grnaderson is expected to be added to Miami's MLB roster by Match 15. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• Yankees SP CC Sabathia will start the season on the injured list. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com)

• Red Sox RP Steven Wright will serve an 80-game suspension for violating the MLB's drug policy. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

• Rangers closer Jose Leclerc's new contract will earn him $14.75 million over the next four seasons. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)