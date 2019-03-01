MLB Rumors: Phillies Offered Bryce Harper 15-Year Contract

After a long winter, superstar free agent Bryce Harper signed a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday. Despite Manny Machado and Harper finally being taken off the market, there's still plenty of players looking for a landing spot.

Opening Day is less than one month away, and clubs are continuing to look for players to fill out their rosters before the regular season begins.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Philadelphia offered Harper a 15-year contract before the two sides agreed on a 13-year deal. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Harper's agent Scott Boras said the outfielder "refused" to let him negotiate an opt-out in his Phillies contract. The free agent told Boras he wanted "to be one with the team." Harper's average annual value of $26 million leaves room for the Phillies to pursue Mike Trout if he becomes a free agent after the 2020 season. (Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated)

• The Blue Jays have agreed to minor league deal with Bud Norris. The contract is worth $3 million with an additional $1.25 million in incentives. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• Tornoto also signed veteran pitcher Clay Buchholz. The deal is "thought to be for about" $3 million plus $3 million in incentives, pending a physical. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com; Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Dodgers offered Harper a four-year, $45 million deal that would have shattered the all-time AAV record. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Giants made a 12-year, $310 million offer to Harper. They were willing to go higher but would have needed to go considerably over $330 million because of California taxes. (Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)