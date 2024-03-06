MLB Rumors: Will Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery sign before the start of regular season?

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) is congratulated in the dugout during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

With the MLB regular season less than three weeks away, fans are finally starting to see dominoes fall. The biggest free agents available at the start of the offseason are finally starting to sign contracts, but not every big name free agent has found their way onto an MLB roster yet. Despite guys like Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger earning multi-year contracts, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, 2023 World Series Champ Jordan Montgomery, and six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez are still without homes.

Each of these players would provide a spark for a team looking to burst into that next echelon of contender. If your team has struggled getting over .500 in recent years, any of those three players would certainly push them toward a wild card spot. If your team just hasn't been able to get over the hump and win a World Series, these three would give them an edge against the best teams the league has to offer. Despite the obvious advantages of signing these players though, they remain without contracts. It's getting awfully close to the regular season, so when, if at all, will they finally sign?

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the best remaining free agents.

Blake Snell's market has been narrowed down to two teams?

Bob Nightengale reports that MLB execs widely believe that Blake Snell will end up signing with either the Los Angeles Angels or San Francisco Giants. Both teams are in dire need of pitching, but with the San Francisco Giants recent acquisitions of Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman, they could be in more of a position to snag another big-name free agent. They certainly have the money to do so.

There are some doubters that the Giants will pull off such a move. One MLB exec pointed out, "If [manager] Bob Melvin really wanted him, don’t you think he’d be there by now?" Melvin is embarking on his first season as the Giants' manager, so now would be the best time for Melvin to grab his guys from previous stints if he wanted them. Melvin spent the last two years as Snell's manager on the Padres. If Melvin has not recruited him to the City by the Bay already, the time for the two to reunite may have already come and gone.

Nightengale also states that the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in signing Snell, but only on a one or two-year contract, which Snell has already claimed to be strongly against.

Boras says four teams have called about Snell, Montgomery

Maybe it's a negotiation tactic. Maybe it's Maybelline, but Snell and Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras claimed on Monday that four teams that were not originally in the running for either of the top remaining free agent pitchers have called to inquire about the pair recently.

Four new teams have reached out to Scott Boras about Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery since the start of spring training, Boras says — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 4, 2024

Given the rash of injuries we've seen to starting pitchers already, there's surely truth to this statement. That said, reaching out for inquiries does not mean there is interest from both sides. Sure, teams may be a little more desperate now, but if these teams, as Boras describes were not originally in the running for the southpaws, then they will also likely want the price tag attached to both pitchers to come down as well. If anything, this would just start new negotiations with more teams, which would give Snell and Montgomery more leverage, but if these teams were not interested in these pitchers early on, the leverage likely isn't that much to begin with.

It's shocking the Red Sox have not signed Jordan Montgomery yet

The MLB execs that Nightengale talked to also mentioned that they believe Jordan Montgomery will wind up a member of the Red Sox. This has been heavily speculated for months, and although rumors surrounding Boston and Montgomery have picked up in recent weeks, no move has been made.

If the Red Sox are going to make a move regarding Montgomery, now would be the time to do so. Offseason acquisition Lucas Giolito reportedly suffered a partial tear of his UCL earlier this week and could miss the entire 2024 season. The Red Sox need starting pitching if they want any hope of competing in the brutal AL East this season, and Montgomery is the best arm available, outside of Snell.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has expressed that the team is uninterested in spending frivolous money. They seem to be more than willing to lean on what they already have in order to secure a postseason berth in 2024. Unfortunately, part of that plan was for Giolito to return to his 2019 form. That could be out of the question entirely now. Even worse, with Giolito potentially out for the season, Montgomery now has leverage in negotiations. If the Red Sox were hoping that Montgomery's price continued to drop as the regular season approached, it likely won't happen for them anymore.

On Monday, Montgomery's agent Scott Boras told Nightengale "We have got so many starting pitchers that are now compromised, maybe short-term, but some long-term, and the calls for elite starters are certainly starting to increase." If that is the case, then Montgomery and Snell should have no issues finding deals before the regular season, but they've played with fire for a long time now and based on the lackluster contracts that both Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman received, there's a good chance they get burned soon.

