MLB roundup: Yanks set homer record in win over Jays

DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first inning as the New York Yankees set the major league record by homering for the 28th straight game and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.





The Yankees broke the mark for the longest team homer streak previously held by the Texas Rangers, who achieved it from Aug. 11-Sept. 9, 2002, when Alex Rodriguez hit 16 of their 55 home runs.

LeMahieu broke the record on the sixth pitch from Clayton Richard (0-4) when he drove a 2-2 slider into the second deck in left field. Judge followed LeMahieu's 11th homer by hitting a 1-1 slider into the right-center-field seats.





It was Judge's first homer since April 20 -- the same day he strained his left oblique. He did not return until last Friday. Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Yankees, who won for the 10th time in 11 games.





Padres 8, Orioles 3





Manny Machado celebrated his return to Baltimore with a home run, and San Diego belted four overall, pummeling the slumping Orioles.





Machado played with Baltimore from the middle of 2012 until last July, when the Orioles traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers as his contract was running out. The third baseman/shortstop then signed a long-term deal with San Diego in the offseason, and he returned with the Padres for a brief two-game series at his old home.





Baltimore, which introduced No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman to the local media in the afternoon, put up a video montage saluting Machado before his first at-bat. The fans also gave him an ovation, and Machado waved from home plate.





Twins 9, Rays 4





Eddie Rosario collected four hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Gibson tossed seven mostly effective innings as Minnesota beat visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series at Minneapolis.





The Twins have won three of four. The Rays fell to 2-6 on a 10-game road trip that is scheduled to conclude Thursday afternoon. Rosario doubled leading off the second against Rays starter Blake Snell (4-7) and scored the Twins' first run on a two-out single by Willians Astudillo.





An inning later, Rosario extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 with a two-out RBI single. He capped a three-run fourth with another RBI single before singling in the sixth.





Red Sox 6, White Sox 3





Xander Bogaerts crushed a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fifth inning, and Rafael Devers had three doubles among his four hits as Boston beat visiting Chicago.





David Price struck out nine over six innings for the Red Sox, who will seek a series sweep Wednesday afternoon. Price (5-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and walked none.





Jon Jay had three hits in his second game of the season for the White Sox, who lost their fourth straight. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson exited in the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle sustained on a running throw to first. X-rays were negative, and he will be re-evaluated Wednesday, the team announced.





Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2





Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner homered, and Los Angeles' bullpen pitched six scoreless innings in a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.





Arizona's Nick Ahmed singled with two outs in the ninth and stole second, but Kenley Jansen retired Carson Kelly on a pitch in the dirt, when Kelly's check swing tapped the ball forward and catcher Will Smith pounced on the ball and threw to first to end the game. Jansen earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.





Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray (5-5) allowed a home run to Hernandez to begin the game but didn't give up another hit until Turner tied the game at 2 with a one-out blast in the sixth. Alex Verdugo followed by slapping an opposite-field double down the left field line, and Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run by lining a double that went off the glove of backtracking right fielder Adam Jones.





Braves 3, Cubs 2





Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning, Max Fried struck out eight over six innings, and Atlanta held on to beat host Chicago. Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for Atlanta, which won despite tallying only three hits.





The Braves pulled even in the four-game series with one win apiece. Willson Contreras hit a two-run double for Chicago, which lost for the third time in five games.





Fried (9-3) earned his second straight victory by limiting the Cubs to two runs on two hits and five walks. Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery (1-2) drew the loss after giving up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.





Athletics 7, Cardinals 3





Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien hit back-to-back homers as part of a six-run fifth inning, and visiting Oakland beat St. Louis. Matt Olson had a homer and a single for the A's, who opened a six-game road trip.





Oakland starter Chris Bassitt allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings before being lifted. Reliever J.B. Wendelken (1-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win. Five Oakland relievers combined to throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.





Matt Carpenter had a two-run triple for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna had two hits and walked twice. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-5) was charged with seven runs on nine hits -- three of them homers -- over 4 2/3 innings.





Astros 5, Pirates 1





Gerrit Cole proved resourceful and elusive on the mound, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel slugged home runs in support, and Houston claimed the opener of its three-game interleague series against visiting Pittsburgh.





Cole (7-5) posted a season-low three strikeouts across six strenuous innings. He produced just one clean frame, the top of the fourth, and that required a splendid catch at the wall from right fielder Josh Reddick, a grab that cost Pirates center fielder Starling Marte his 12th home run.





Despite allowing seven hits and issuing two walks, Cole departed with a 2-1 lead in his first appearance against the organization that selected him first overall in the 2011 draft.





Phillies 7, Mets 5





Maikel Franco, Brad Miller, Scott Kingery and Rhys Hoskins homered to lift host Philadelphia past New York despite Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (7-6) struggling through six innings. Arrieta allowed nine hits and five runs.





Hector Neris earned his 16th save in 17 chances after recording four outs to lock down Philadelphia's second win in a row. Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith each hit a home run while Jeff McNeil had four hits for the Mets.





Mets starter Walker Lockett tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs as New York dropped its third straight.





Rangers 5, Tigers 3





Jesse Chavez didn't give up an earned run in his first extended start of the season, Ronald Guzman homered and drove in two runs, and visiting Texas downed Detroit.





Chavez (3-2) lasted 6 1/3 innings and gave up one unearned run on five hits while walking none and striking out seven. He notched his first win as a starter since June 6, 2017, also against Detroit. He had been used as an opener and long reliever this season.





Texas slugger Joey Gallo was activated off the 10-day injured list after recovering from a left oblique strain, and he batted fifth in the lineup. Gallo went 1-for-4 with a walk and drove in a run. Logan Forsythe scored and knocked in a run.





Mariners 8, Brewers 3





Marco Gonzales won his fourth consecutive start, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as Seattle beat host Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series.





Gonzales (9-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. Mariners relievers Cory Gearrin, Austin Adams, Anthony Bass and Matt Festa combined for four scoreless, hitless innings.





Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (7-2) went four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He is 0-2 in his past three starts.





Angels 5, Reds 1





Tommy La Stella hit an inside-the-park home run, and Luis Rengifo had a three-run shot to help lift Los Angeles past Cincinnati in the opener of a two-game series in Anaheim, Calif.





Andrew Heaney (1-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits. The left-hander struck out four and walked four in his sixth start of the season. Noe Ramirez, Ty Buttrey and Hansel Robles combined to blank Cincinnati over the final 3 2/3 innings.





Reds starter Tyler Mahle, who went to high school about 12 miles from Angel Stadium in Westminster, Calif., allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Mahle (2-8) struck out four and walked two.





Nationals 6, Marlins 1





Max Scherzer pitched eight solid innings, and Trea Turner homered to lead visiting Washington over Miami. The Nationals' ace allowed one run on five hits and no walks while recording his seventh double-figure strikeout performance of the season, finishing with 10.





Scherzer (7-5) now has 2,605 career strikeouts, two behind Tom Glavine for 26th all-time. He won his fifth straight start. Scherzer also went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Nationals, who have won six of eight.





Anthony Rendon had two hits, and Turner's three-run home run in the fourth gave Scherzer the additional run support he has lacked in many of his starts. Washington's offense scored three runs or fewer in 10 of Scherzer's first 16 outings.





Giants 4, Rockies 2





Madison Bumgarner spoiled the major league return of Chi Chi Gonzalez with six strong innings and an RBI single, delivering host San Francisco a victory over Colorado. Bumgarner (4-7) struck out 11, and he was charged with two runs on three hits with three walks.





Brandon Belt, Donovan Solano and Tyler Austin also drove in runs for the Giants, who evened the three-game series after having been shut out 2-0 on Monday.





Gonzalez (0-1) was pitching in the majors for the first time since July of 2016. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and pitched only briefly in the minors late last season before signing with the Rockies in December. Gonzalez allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.





Royals 8, Indians 6





Hunter Dozier belted a grand slam to highlight a five-run uprising in the ninth inning as visiting Kansas City beat Cleveland by getting to closer Brad Hand (4-3) for five runs.





Hand, who converted all 22 of his previous save opportunities this season, surrendered five hits on 13 pitches without retiring a batter to turn Cleveland's three-run lead into a two-run deficit.





Nicky Lopez's infield single plated Martin Maldonado to trim Kansas City's deficit to 6-4 before the Royals loaded the bases for Dozier, who deposited a first-pitch slider over the wall in left-center field. The late uprising allowed Kevin McCarthy (2-1) to pick up the win after retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.





