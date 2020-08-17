MLB roundup: White Sox hit four straight HRs, beat Cards

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected on four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning to tie a major league record, and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.





Limited to two hits in four innings against St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson -- including a Jimenez RBI single in the first -- the White Sox erupted for six runs against rookie reliever Roel Ramirez.





Moncada began the long-ball barrage with two on and two out, snapping an 0-for-14 skid with a blast against Ramirez (0-1), who is the first pitcher to give up four consecutive homers in his major league debut. It was the second time in club history that Chicago hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs. The White Sox also accomplished the feat on Aug. 14, 2008.





Keuchel improved to 3-2 and earned his first victory since July 31, giving up two runs and four hits with two walks and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.





Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4





Eduardo Escobar's three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied Arizona past San Diego in Phoenix.





Escobar, who had hit just one home run and was batting .167 going into Sunday, connected off Emilio Pagan (0-1) with Arizona trailing 4-2. Taylor Clarke (1-0) got the win in relief, and Archie Bradley worked the ninth inning for his sixth save.





The Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game and 10th consecutive home game over the Padres. San Diego has lost five in a row. Kole Calhoun also homered for Arizona, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer shot for the Padres.





Braves 4, Marlins 0





Nick Markakis drove in three runs to lead Atlanta's victory over host Miami, giving the visitors the series win 2-1.





Atlanta scored all four runs against Miami's bullpen. Offensively, the Marlins managed just one walk and two hits -- both singles -- and were shut out for the first time this season. The Marlins -- after a 7-1 start -- have lost five of their past seven games.





On Sunday, the Braves used five pitchers. Starter Robbie Erlin tossed four scoreless innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing just one hit. The Braves also got scoreless relief pitching from Darren O'Day (2-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Tyler Matzek.





Phillies 6, Mets 2





J.T. Realmuto had three hits, rookie Alec Bohm added two hits and an RBI, and host Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep over New York.





Andrew McCutchen smacked a two-run homer -- his first of the season -- and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery contributed two hits each for the Phillies, who swept the Mets for the first time since 2015.





Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (3-0) tossed seven strong innings and gave up six hits and two runs in his first outing against his former team. He struck out four and walked one. Luis Guillorme drove in two runs while Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis had two hits apiece for the Mets. Mets starter Rick Porcello (1-3) lasted six innings and allowed 10 hits and four runs while striking out six and walking none.





Athletics 15, Giants 3





Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as Oakland mauled host San Francisco to complete a three-game sweep of its Bay Area rival.





Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien joined Piscotty in homering during a nine-run fifth-inning uprising. Matt Olson went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Pinder went 3-for-4 despite not starting as the Athletics racked up 17 hits.





The win is the fourth in a row for Oakland, which owns a major league-best 16-6 record. The Giants have dropped four straight to fall to 8-15. The easy manner of victory on Sunday differed from the Athletics' efforts in the first two games of the series. Oakland scored five runs in the ninth to tie the contest on Friday en route to an 8-7, 10-inning triumph, and tallied four times in the ninth on Saturday to post a 7-6 win.





Rays 3, Blue Jays 2 (completion of Saturday's suspended game)





Brandon Lowe hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto Blue in the completion of a suspended game in Buffalo, N.Y.





Austin Meadows also hit a solo home run for the Rays, who dropped the opener of the three-game series on Friday and have won seven of their past eight games. Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, who singled in the third inning Saturday to extend his hit streak to nine games, did not return Sunday because of a sore right knee and was played on the 10-day injured list.

