MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo.





Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.





The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the four-game series and have defeated the Orioles in all five meetings between the teams this season.





Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out two.





Indians 2, Cardinals 1 (12 innings)





Tyler Naquin ripped a go-ahead RBI double in extra innings to lift visiting Cleveland past St. Louis.





Naquin's decisive hit off losing pitcher Alex Reyes (1-1) drove the Indians to their fourth straight victory and 11th in 14 games.





Nick Wittgren (2-0) picked up the win after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Hand earned his 10th save after retiring the side in the 12th.





Rockies 4, Padres 3





Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning to give Colorado a walk-off win over visiting San Diego.





Ryan McMahon singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Craig Stammen (3-2). Hampson then drew a walk. But Josh Fuentes bunted into a force play, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer throwing McMahon out at third. But Murphy followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Hampson as the throw home from Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was up the third base line.





Daniel Bard (2-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Colorado led 3-0 as right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela shut out the Padres on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings. But the Padres scored three times in the top of the eighth against reliever Carlos Estevez.





Yankees 2, Mets 1





Clint Frazier scored on a wild pitch by Dellin Betances with one out in the ninth inning as the host Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over the Mets.





The Yankees had runners at first and third after Jordy Mercer singled to left. Erik Kratz appeared to be setting up for a bunt when the 0-1 high fastball from Betances (0-1) deflected off catcher Wilson Ramos' glove.





Aroldis Chapman (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the victory.





Tigers 8, Twins 2 (Game 1)





Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and host Detroit pounded out 16 hits while rolling to a big victory over Minnesota in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader.





Making his seventh start of the season, Boyd (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out six while walking none in six innings.





Victor Reyes had four hits and scored a run for the Tigers. Nelson Cruz homered for Minnesota. Starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (5-2) gave up a season-high six runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.





Tigers 4, Twins 2 (Game 2)





Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Tarik Skubal recorded his first major league victory and host Detroit completed a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota.





Cabrera scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario also blasted a two-run homer in the nightcap. That duo combined for four of the team's five hits. Cabrera's long ball was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 8.





Skubal (1-1) limited the Twins to two runs on three hits in five innings. He was making his third career start.





Angels 16, Mariners 3





Jo Adell hit the first two home runs of his major league career and drove in three, leading Los Angeles to a blowout win over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.





The 16 runs were a season-best for the Angels and the most since they scored 21 against the Boston Red Sox on July 2, 2016. Adell, the No. 6-ranked prospect overall going into the season, was initially called up to make his major league debut Aug. 4, but struggled. Going into Saturday's game, Adell was hitting just .175 with two extra-base hits and one RBI in 17 major league games.





But Adell broke through on Saturday. The first home run was a 437-foot blast off Mariners starter Justus Sheffield in the second inning that snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the Angels on their way to an easy win. Adell homered again leading off the sixth inning off Mariners reliever Aaron Fletcher.

