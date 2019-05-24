MLB roundup: Twins hammer eight HRs in rout

The Minnesota Twins slammed eight home runs, including two each by Miguel Sano and Jonathan Schoop, on their way to a 16-7 rout over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday, but a rainstorm made the field conditions unplayable. The wait was worth it for the Twins, whose eight home runs tied a single-game club record. It also tied an Angels record for most home runs allowed in a game.

The Twins have scored a major league-high 289 runs this season, and they battered Angels pitching Thursday for 17 hits and six walks. Former Angel C.J. Cron had five hits, including a home run and two doubles.

Besides Sano, Schoop and Cron, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario also homered.

Braves 5, Giants 4 (13)

Rookie Austin Riley continued his hot major league start with a two-run homer and a go-ahead single in extra innings, allowing Atlanta to take three of four from host San Francisco.

Riley's game-winning hit came after Dansby Swanson led off the 13th with a single off the Giants' seventh pitcher, right-hander Reyes Moronta (1-4). Swanson stole second with one out before Riley came through with his third RBI of the day and 12th in just nine games.

Right-hander Luke Jackson (3-1) worked the final two innings, allowing one hit, for the win.

Marlins 5, Tigers 2

Garrett Cooper blasted a two-out grand slam to cap a five-run, ninth-inning rally, and Miami pushed its winning streak to six games by downing host Detroit.

Cooper, who hit his first career homer on Wednesday, powered a Shane Greene slider over the left field wall to stun the Tigers, who dropped all nine games of their homestand.

Tyler Kinley (1-0), who gave up an eighth-inning run, was credited with his first career win. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Mets 6, Nationals 4

Carlos Gomez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning for host New York, which took advantage of the struggling Washington bullpen to complete a four-game sweep.

The Mets, who endangered manager Mickey Callaway's job by getting swept by the Miami Marlins last weekend, swept a four-game series from the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise for the first time since 1991.

The Nationals have lost five straight to fall 12 games under .500 for the first time since the 2010 season.

Yankees 6, Orioles 5

Aaron Hicks drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and New York completed a four-game sweep of host Baltimore.

The Yankees won their 12th straight game in Baltimore and posted their ninth straight head-to-head win against the Orioles. The Yankees also won their fifth straight overall and improved to 14-3 in their last 17 games.

The Orioles lost their sixth straight game and dropped to a season-worst 20 games under .500.

Pirates 14, Rockies 6

Gregory Polanco, Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte homered as Pittsburgh pounded visiting Colorado.

Bell was 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. He leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs in 47 games.

Colin Moran added two RBI singles for Pittsburgh, which had 15 hits and salvaged a game in the series after losing the first two by a combined 14-3.

White Sox 4, Astros 0

Lucas Giolito continued his exceptional pitching by twirling a four-hit shutout, and rookie Eloy Jimenez homered for the third time in two games as visiting Chicago earned a four-game series split against Houston.

Giolito (6-1) has won five straight decisions and four straight starts. He easily handcuffed the high-scoring Astros on four hits -- all singles -- and one walk while setting a season high with nine strikeouts. Giolito threw 107 pitches, 82 for strikes.

Astros rookie right-hander Corbin Martin (1-1) recorded only 10 outs in his first home outing since winning his big-league debut against Texas on May 12. He surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three.

Phillies 9, Cubs 7

Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lift visiting Philadelphia past Chicago.

Segura had two hits for his 18th multi-hit game of the season. Scott Kingery, Sean Rodriguez and Andrew McCutchen each added two hits for the Phillies, who built a 7-0 lead and then held on to snap a two-game losing streak.

Anthony Rizzo homered among his four hits, while Kyle Schwarber had a home run among his two hits. Jason Heyward walked four times.

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 2

Ryan Weber pitched six strong innings, Steve Pearce had a home run and three RBIs in a three-hit game, and visiting Boston defeated Toronto.

Weber (1-0), starting for the first time this season after three relief appearances since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on May 6, allowed three hits and one run and had four strikeouts.

Justin Smoak homered for the Blue Jays, who lost three of four in the series.

Rays 7, Indians 2

Ryan Yarbrough allowed two runs over a career-high 7 1/3 innings and Tommy Pham and Willy Adames each homered to highlight their three-hit performances as visiting Tampa Bay beat Cleveland.

Pham, who extended his hitting streak to nine games with the first-inning homer, added an RBI single in the sixth as Tampa Bay sent Cleveland to its season-high fourth straight loss.

Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each homered for the second time in as many games, with the latter coming after Indians outfielders Leonys Martin and Tampa native Oscar Mercado collided in left-center field in the sixth inning. The ball squirted into left field as Kiermaier's inside-the-park homer scored three runs.

--Field Level Media