MLB roundup: Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win

Jo Adell's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Astros (21-17) had rallied for three runs in their half of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Mike Trout hit his 300th home run with the Angels (15-25) to take over the franchise career lead from Tim Salmon. Trout also doubled twice and drove in three runs. Adell hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning, and Justin Upton tied it with a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled in a run in the seventh for Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs for the Astros, and right-hander Brandon Bielak went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. He struck out five with no walks.





Angels 7, Astros 6 (Game 2)

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lift Los Angeles to a win against Houston in the second game of a doubleheader in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels rallied from two-run deficits in the seventh inning to win both games of the doubleheader and stretch their season-long win streak to four games.

George Springer homered twice and Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer for the Astros, who were the home team in the second game because it was a make-up from when the Angels were in Houston last week.





Nationals 10, Braves 4

Victor Robles had three hits, but the shortest one was the most important as visiting Washington topped Atlanta.

With runners on the corners in the sixth inning, Robles popped up a bunt on a high pitch from Tyler Matzek in a spot that Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn't get to for the catch. Robles easily beat Matzek to the bag, allowing Brock Holt to score the go-ahead run.

The winning pitcher was Kyle McGowin (1-0), who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and fanned four. Matzek (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning and took the loss.





Twins 4, Tigers 3

Byron Buxton beat out an infield grounder with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Nelson Cruz with the winning run as Minnesota rallied for its fifth straight win over Detroit in Minneapolis.

Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Jorge Alcala (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.

Victor Reyes homered and had two hits and Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single, his 2,849th career hit, breaking a tie with Brooks Robinson for 48th place on the all-time list. Willie Castro added two hits and Jose Cisnero (1-2) took the loss for Detroit, which lost its fourth in a row.





Rockies 5, Dodgers 2

Nolan Arenado delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and Colorado defeated host Los Angeles, earning a much-needed victory over its National League West rival.

Rockies starter German Marquez pitched seven solid innings and pinch hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double in the ninth, ending the Dodgers' six-game winning streak.

Dodgers pitchers had retired 14 consecutive Rockies batters heading into the ninth in a 2-2 tie. But Raimel Tapia led off with a single against right-hander Blake Treinen (3-2). Trevor Story followed with his own single and Arenado punched a single to right for the go-ahead run.





A's 8, Padres 4

Oakland relocated its hitting groove, riding Matt Olson's two-run triple and Ramon Laureano's two-run homer to a victory over San Diego.

One day after the Padres had roughed up Oakland pitching in a 7-0 win in the opener of a three-game interleague series, left-hander Sean Manaea (3-2) limited San Diego to one run and four hits in five innings. The Padres' only run in the first seven innings came on an Eric Hosmer infield out in the third.

The A's jumped on Padres starter Chris Paddack (3-4) early, with Olson belting his two-run triple with two outs in the first inning after Tommy La Stella had singled and Mark Canha walked. The triple was a career-first for Olson. It came in his 1,602nd plate appearance.





Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 8

Christian Vazquez scored from third on a chopper to third base in the bottom of the ninth after Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with the tying solo homer and Boston came back to defeat visiting Toronto.

Bogaerts led off the ninth with his ninth homer against Anthony Bass (2-3) to tie the game. J.D. Martinez then walked. Jose Peraza ran for him and was forced at second by Vazquez, who then stole second and continued to third on catcher Caleb Joseph's throwing error. He beat the throw home on a chopper by Yairo Munoz.

