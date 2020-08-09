MLB roundup: Tigers hit 4 HRs before an out, crush Pirates

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday.

Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. JaCoby Jones also homered for Detroit, which has scored 28 runs during the first two games of the series.

Cabrera finished with three hits and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop supplied three hits, three runs scored and an RBI, while Cron added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Candelario had his second straight three-hit game.

The Tigers hit four home runs in an inning for the first time since the fourth inning on June 1, 2013 at Baltimore. It was the first time in franchise history they blasted four homers before making an out.





Athletics 3, Astros 1

Frankie Montas allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings, and Marcus Semien recorded a piece of Oakland history with a leadoff home run in a win over slumping Houston.

Semien ended Friday's 3-2 win with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning. With Saturday's leadoff homer, he became the first player in franchise history to deliver the back-to-back big hits.

Montas (2-1) didn't walk a batter and struck out five for Oakland, which has won eight straight. Yuli Gurriel had two hits for Houston, which has dropped four in a row.





Yankees 8, Rays 4 (Game 1)

Gerrit Cole took a shutout into the fifth inning to run his unbeaten streak to 26 games, Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading eighth homer and New York posted a victory over Tampa Bay in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It was another three-HR game for the Yankees, who also received a two-run shot from Mike Ford and Giancarlo Stanton's solo home run. It marked the 86th time the Yankees hit at least three homers in a game since the start of the 2018 season.

Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double, and Jose Martinez hit a two-run homer for Tampa Bay, which lost for only the fifth time in 26 regular-season home games since Aug. 21, 2019.





Rays 5, Yankees 3 (Game 2)

Nick Anderson retired Aaron Judge -- representing the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning -- and Tampa Bay held on for a victory over visiting New York in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Anderson recorded his second save by winning an eight-pitch encounter with Judge with DJ LeMahieu on second. He secured Tampa Bay's split when Judge flew out to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who made the catch in front of the warning track in left-center.

Jalen Beeks preceded Anderson and was lifted after allowing LeMahieu's two-run single, cutting a 5-1 deficit to 5-3. Tampa Bay beat New York for the sixth time in its last seven home games.





Giants 5, Dodgers 4

San Francisco bombed Clayton Kershaw for three home runs, two by Austin Slater, and three relievers combined to hold a one-run lead over the final 3 1/3 innings in a victory at Los Angeles.

Johnny Cueto combined with Tony Watson, Tyler Rogers and Trevor Gott on a two-hitter, helping the Giants end a two-game skid with a third win in six tries at Dodger Stadium already this season.

Kershaw (1-1), who was scratched from his Opening Day start against the Giants and was making just his second start of the season, served up solo home runs to Slater and Mike Yastrzemski to break a scoreless tie in the third inning, then another solo shot to Slater in the fifth.





Mets 8, Marlins 4

J.D. Davis homered and collected a career-high four RBIs to lead a potent performance by the middle of New York's order in a win over visiting Miami.

The Mets won for just the third time in 10 games. The Marlins, who were trying to match the best nine-game start in franchise history, had their six-game winning streak snapped.

The 3-4-5 trio of Davis, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto combined for all eight of the Mets' RBIs. Conforto gave the Mets the lead for good with a two-run homer in the second. Davis singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games before Alonso snapped a career-long 10-game homer drought with his first round-tripper since July 31.





Rockies 5, Mariners 0

Ryan Castellani pitched four-plus hitless innings in his major league debut, and three relievers -- Jeff Hoffman, Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl -- completed a one-hitter as Colorado won at Seattle.

