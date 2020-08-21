MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep.





Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth's leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman's glove and rolled behind the outfielder.





Earlier in the see-saw game, the Padres became the first team in major league history to hit grand slams in four consecutive games when Eric Hosmer connected in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. The four slams all came at the expense of the Rangers.





Singles by Hedges, who entered the game hitting .128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer's 366-foot drive into the right field stands. The blast gave the Padres a 5-2 lead.





Nick Solak tied the game at 7-7 when he led off the ninth with a solo homer against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan.





Rays 10, Yankees 5





Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and visiting Tampa Bay beat New York for its first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years, improving to 6-1 against the Yankees this season.





Tampa Bay's five-run outburst off Adam Ottavino (2-2) and Luis Avilan gave it its first three-game sweep in New York since June 30-July 2, 2014. Manuel Margot hit a game-tying single off Ottavino in the sixth inning and Joey Wendle followed with an RBI single off the right-field fence against Avilan for a 5-4 lead.





Gio Urshela belted a two-run homer and Luke Voit also went deep for the Yankees, who are 15-3 when not opposing Tampa Bay.





Astros 10, Rockies 8





Abraham Toro homered, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve had two hits each, and Houston beat Colorado in Denver as Enoli Paredes (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first win of the season and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his third save for Houston.





Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and Nolan Arenado also went deep among his two hits. Sam Hilliard had four hits and Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy had two hits each for Colorado.





The Astros got all the offense they needed with a pair of five-run innings against German Marquez (2-4) and have now won eight in a row after sweeping the four-game, two-city interleague series from the Rockies.





Blue Jays 3, Phillies 2 (Game 1)





Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Toronto defeated Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo, N.Y.





Teoscar Hernandez singled with one out in the seventh against Deolis Guerra (1-3). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blooped a single to center, where Roman Quinn overran the ball and Hernandez reached third safely on a close play. Gurriel chopped the winning hit through the left side of the infield to give Toronto its fourth straight win.





Jordan Romano (2-1) struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the win in the seven-inning game. Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies.





Blue Jays 9, Phillies 8 (Game 2)





Rowdy Tellez had a solo homer and a tiebreaking two-run single in a seven-run bottom of the sixth as Toronto overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat Philadelphia to complete a doubleheader sweep.





Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning uprising that started with the fourth homer this season by Tellez. After Teoscar Hernandez singled, Connor Brogdon replaced Phillies starter Vince Velasquez. He allowed a walk and the second homer this season by Gurriel.





Hector Neris (1-1) took over with one out. Errors by second baseman Scott Kingery and shortstop Didi Gregorius around a walk loaded the bases. Danny Jansen scored the tying run from third on a wild pitch and Tellez hit a two-run single to give Toronto a 9-7 lead.





Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 1





Matt Chapman hit two home runs, and Sean Manaea held Arizona to a run on five hits in his longest start of the season, 5 1/3 innings, leading host Oakland to victory.





Manaea (1-2) got his first win of the season and struck out four, lowering his earned run average to 6.39. It was as high as 9.00 on Aug. 10, but the left-hander has turned in back-to-back five-inning starts.

