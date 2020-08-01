MLB roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits each, and Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado and David Dahl had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

With two outs in the ninth and San Diego trailing 5-4, Tatis hit a solo homer off Wade Davis (0-1). Trent Grisham then walked and stole second, and Davis intentionally walked Manny Machado. Pham hit a full-count pitch into the seats to left-center field to make it 8-5.

Colorado nearly rallied in the bottom of the inning. Blackmon had an RBI single, and two walks by reliever Kirby Yates brought in another run and loaded the bases. However, Drew Pomeranz came on and got Chris Owings to fly out for his second save.





Yankees 5, Red Sox 1

Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game, Jordan Montgomery pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball and New York topped Boston to win its home opener.

After hitting the tiebreaking homer Thursday in a 8-6 victory at Baltimore, Judge gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a two-run shot when he blasted a first-pitch curveball from Ryan Weber (0-2) into the empty right field seats with nobody out in the third inning. Judge's third homer of the season came after he threw out Kevin Pillar leading off first base on J.D. Martinez's lineout to end the top of the third.

Montgomery (1-0), who was going to start the originally scheduled home opener Wednesday against Philadelphia before it was postponed, allowed one run on five hits while getting three double plays. The left-hander struck out four and walked one in an economical 81-pitch outing while getting his first win since April 21, 2018.

Braves 11, Mets 10

Travis d'Arnaud's three-run double capped a five-run eighth inning to left host Atlanta past New York for the third time in four meetings between the clubs.

d'Arnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo (1-1) into the gap in right-center field to clear the bases. Marcell Ozuna slid home just ahead of the relay to score the go-ahead run. d'Arnaud finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs in his first game against his former club. Grant Dayton (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth to get the win. Chris Martin pitched around two baserunners in the ninth and earned his first save.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. New York starter Rick Porcello was staked to an 8-2 lead, but he failed to retire a batter in the fifth before exiting. He was charged with four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.





Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

Christian Walker's two-out, bases-clearing double keyed Arizona's win over Los Angeles in Phoenix.

Walker's big hit came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Dodgers leading 3-1. Blake Treinen (0-1) was charged with the four runs the D-backs scored in the inning, though none were earned. Hector Rondon (1-0) received the win by recording an out in the top of the eighth, and Archie Bradley earned his second save.

Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with his first homer as a Dodger, and he threw out a runner at third base from right field.





Cubs 6, Pirates 3

Yu Darvish struck out seven batters over six scoreless innings, and Chicago cruised to a win over visiting Pittsburgh to open a three-game series.

Darvish (1-1) limited the Pirates to two hits while issuing only one walk. Jason Kipnis homered for Chicago while Jason Heyward finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Anthony Rizzo also had two RBIs.

Trevor Williams (0-2) drew the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.





Orioles 6, Rays 3

Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino hit back-to-back homers, and Hanser Alberto added one for the second straight game as host Baltimore scored a come-from-behind victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series.

After Tampa Bay scored two runs off former Rays pitcher Alex Cobb, Santander tied the game on a two-run homer in fourth and Severino followed with his own home run to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

Paul Fry (1-0) earned the victory for the Orioles in relief while Pete Fairbanks (1-1) took the loss. Cole Sulser earned his second save. The two starters didn't last long. Cobb went four innings for Baltimore, and Blake Snell, who is building up his arm after surgery, went three-plus.





Astros 9, Angels 6

Kyle Tucker had three hits, scored twice, stole a base and drove in four runs to lead Houston past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Astros reliever Brandon Bielak (2-0) threw two scoreless innings to get the win over Angels starter Matt Andriese (0-1). The Astros used five pitchers, and they were far from sharp, combining for 12 walks.

The Angels' offense was led by Brian Goodwin, who had a two-run homer and an RBI triple, and David Fletcher, who had two hits, two walks and three runs scored. Los Angeles, though, also struggled on the mound, using nine pitchers in the game.





White Sox 3, Royals 2

Adam Engel's three-run homer in the second inning provided all the offense for Chicago and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel as the White Sox spoiled Kansas City's home opener.

Keuchel (2-0) worked out of trouble all night long. The veteran left-hander retired the Royals in order in only the first inning, but he just allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two. A trio of relievers closed the door on Kansas City, with Alex Colome throwing a perfect ninth to record his first save.

Kris Bubic, making his major league debut for Kansas City, settled down after a wobbly start. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in four innings. Bubic (0-1) also hit James McCann twice with pitches.





Tigers 7, Reds 2

Austin Romine had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair, and Spencer Turnbull tossed six strong innings as Detroit pulled away from visiting Cincinnati for its third win in four meetings with the Reds.

Turnbull (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six. Travis Demeritte supplied a two-run double, JaCoby Jones contributed two hits and an RBI, and Victor Reyes scored twice.

Reds starter Luis Castillo gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings and struck out six. Castillo (0-1) only allowed one run in six innings and struck out 11 against Detroit in his season debut on Saturday. Nick Senzel and Tucker Barnhart drove in the Cincinnati runs.





Mariners 5, Athletics 3

Taijuan Walker pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight, as Seattle won its home opener against Oakland.

Kyle Seager hit a two-run double for the Mariners, who won their third consecutive game. Rookie outfielder Kyle Lewis had two singles to extend his hitting streak to eight games, with multiple hits in each of his past six.

Walker (1-1) made his first home start for the Mariners since Sept. 30, 2016, a 5-1 victory against Oakland. Walker was traded to Arizona after that season before returning to the Mariners as a free agent this year. Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea (0-2) gave up five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings.





Twins 4, Indians 1

Max Kepler and Alex Avila both homered, and Randy Dobnak pitched five shutout innings as Minnesota beat Cleveland in Minneapolis.

Eddie Rosario had two hits and two RBIs and Jorge Polanco also had two hits for the Twins, who evened the four-game series with the Indians at a game apiece.

Dobnak (1-1) allowed just three singles and two walks while striking out four. Taylor Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save. Mike Clevinger (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and five walks in four innings. Clevinger, who struck out five, became the first Cleveland starter this season not to pitch at least six innings while also allowing two runs or fewer, snapping the franchise record at seven games.





Giants 9, Rangers 2

Chadwick Tromp recorded his first major league hit and Wilmer Flores followed three batters later with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning, sending San Francisco to a victory over visiting Texas.

Tromp also doubled and scored again later in the game, and the San Francisco bullpen was lights out for 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The Giants followed a loss with a win for the third time already this season.

Shin-Soo Choo bombed right-hander Logan Webb's first pitch of the game for his first home run of the season, and the Rangers led 2-1 before the Giants turned the tables on Rangers starter Mike Minor (0-2) in the fifth.





Cardinals at Brewers, ppd.

St. Louis' scheduled game at Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. The game is due to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.





Nationals at Marlins, ppd.

Washington's scheduled game at Miami was postponed earlier in the week due to the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak. It is unclear when or if the game will be made up.





Phillies at Blue Jays, ppd.

Toronto's scheduled game in Philadelphia was postponed earlier in the week as the Phillies continue to be impacted by the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak after the Philadelphia hosted Miami last weekend. The Blue Jays were the designated home team as their temporary home field in Buffalo is not yet ready.





