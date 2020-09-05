MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York.

The Yankees beat the Orioles 6-5 in nine innings in the first game of the twin bill, New York's 18th straight victory in Baltimore. The Yankees' last loss at Camden Yards before Friday's nightcap came on July 10, 2018.

The road winning streak was a franchise record for New York against any team. The Yankees just missed matching the longest head-to-head road winning streak vs. a single opponent, with the mark of 19 set by the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds from 1947 to '49.

Jorge Lopez (1-0) pitched five innings and got the win for the Orioles, with all three runs he allowed being unearned. Cesar Valdez earned his first major league save by throwing two shutout innings.

In Game 1, Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier each had RBI singles for the Yankees in the top of the ninth to give New York the victory.





Phillies 5, Mets 3

Roman Quinn hit a strange tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning and Philadelphia continued its surge with a victory over host New York.

The Phillies won their fifth straight game and improved to 10-1 in their last 11 games, thanks to Quinn's odd hit.

After Phil Gosselin doubled with two outs and nobody on, Quinn hit a ground ball up the middle off Jared Hughes (1-2) that required shortstop Andres Gimenez to make a diving stop. As Gimenez lunged to his right, the ball caromed off his bare right hand during his dive and deflected off his glove into center field as Gosselin raced home.





Twins 2, Tigers 0 (Game 1)

Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco hit first-inning home runs and Randy Dobnak pitched five shutout innings for his sixth win of the season to lead Minnesota to its third consecutive victory, defeating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader in Minneapolis.

Dobnak (6-2) limited the Tigers to just four singles and a walk over five innings while striking out four. The six wins moved him into a tie for the major league lead with Shane Bieber (Cleveland), Max Fried (Atlanta) and Yu Darvish (Chicago Cubs).

Tyler Duffey struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth and Taylor Rogers pitched around a lead single by Jeimer Candelario in the seventh to garner his eighth save in 10 tries. Matthew Boyd (1-5) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out eight.





Twins 3, Tigers 2 (Game 2, 8 innings)

Jorge Polanco went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Marwin Gonzalez singled in the winning run in the eighth inning as Minnesota completed a doubleheader sweep of Detroit in Minneapolis.

Gonzalez drove in catcher Willians Astudillo, who began the inning at second base, with a one-out single to center off reliever Joe Jimenez (1-3) to break a 2-2 tie. The game was a makeup of an Aug. 28 postponement at Tiger Stadium, with Detroit serving as the home team and batting second.

Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a hitless seventh to pick up the win. Trevor May struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to garner his second save as Minnesota extended its win streak to four games.





Dodgers 10, Rockies 6

AJ Pollock hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts followed with insurance homers later in the frame as Los Angeles rallied twice in the late innings to beat visiting Colorado.

The Dodgers have won 17 of their last 18 against the Rockies at home and a dominating 24 of their past 28 overall against their National League West rival.

Will Smith and Max Muncy also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 series against the Rockies. Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam for the Rockies, who also got homers from Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard.





Angels 6, Astros 5 (11 innings)

Shohei Ohtani's one-out single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Mike Trout from second base to lift Los Angeles to a victory over Houston in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels reliever Matt Andriese (2-2) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to get the victory. Trout tied Tim Salmon's Angels franchise record by hitting his 299th career homer.

The Astros trailed 5-2 going into the ninth, but rallied for three runs in the inning, ultimately tying the game on Kyle Tucker's two-out RBI double that scored pinch runner Myles Straw.

