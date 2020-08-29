MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium.





Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats.





It came on the heels of a come-from-behind, 6-4 victory for the Mets in Game 1, when the Yankees were the home team. Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead solo home run as the Mets homered three times in a span of five batters in the sixth inning.





Pete Alonso and Jake Marisnick also homered off Chad Green (2-2) as the Mets opened the five-game series by erasing a four-run deficit.





Phillies 7, Braves 4 (11 innings)





Scott Kingery hit a three-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift host Philadelphia past Atlanta. The blast made a loser of Mark Melancon (2-1), who gave up the homer on an 0-2 cutter after Kingery didn't swing at the first two pitches, also cutters.





Andrew McCutchen homered, singled and drove in two runs while Jean Segura added a two-run home run for the Phillies, who have won four in a row.





Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned. Wheeler recorded three strikeouts and one walk. Blake Parker (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching out of a jam in the 11th.





Reds 6, Cubs 5





Eugenio Suarez had three hits with three RBIs and Tyler Mahle struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, but host Cincinnati had to hold on for a third straight win, defeating struggling Chicago.





Jesse Winker and Freddy Galvis joined Suarez with homers, and they had two hits apiece for the Reds, who overcame an early 2-0 hole to take the opener of a four-game set. Suarez, who has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, was a triple shy of the cycle.





Mahle (1-1), making a spot start, allowed first-inning solo homers to Anthony Rizzo and Ohio native Kyle Schwarber, but that was it. However, the Chicago bats woke up in the ninth off Robert Stephenson. Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer and Jason Heyward followed with a solo shot to make it a one-run game.





Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 (10 innings)





Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Toronto beat visiting Baltimore at Buffalo.





Grichuk's ninth homer of the season came against Cole Sulser (1-3) and also scored Reese McGuire, who had been placed at second base. The Orioles led 4-3 when Hanser Alberto blooped an RBI single to center in the top of the 10th against Rafael Dolis (1-1), his fourth hit of the game. It scored Rio Ruiz, who had been placed at second, and was sacrificed to third by Cedric Mullins.





Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez hit solo homers for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series. Renato Nunez had a solo shot for Baltimore to tie the game in the eighth.





Rays 2, Marlins 0





Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting Tampa Bay to a win at Miami.





The Rays have won 16 of their past 19 games. Miami has lost two straight games following three consecutive victories.





Pete Fairbanks (4-1) earned the win, throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season. Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez, making just his second major league start and appearance, pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 while walking one.





Rangers 6, Dodgers 2





Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, two RBIs and two runs, and Nick Solak had two hits and two RBIs to lead Texas to a win over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.





The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Texas, which has won just twice in its past 12 games. Los Angeles, which owns the best record in the major leagues at 24-10, lost for the second time in its previous four games. The Dodgers are 13-3 in their past 16 outings.





Texas touched up Dodgers starter Dustin May for two runs in the third inning on a Choo double that scored Leody Taveras and on Solak's single that plated Choo. Mike Minor started for the Rangers and hurled six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.

