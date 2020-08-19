MLB roundup: Maeda loses no-hit bid but Twins win in 12

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, including the winner with one out in the 12th inning, and Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.





Polanco drove in Byron Buxton from third with a broken-bat dribbler past losing pitcher David Phelps (2-2) to win it.





Maeda set a team record with eight consecutive strikeouts but failed to garner the win as the Brewers rallied for three ninth-inning runs and force extra innings. Keston Hiura hit a run-scoring single, and Twins second baseman Ildemaro Vargas committed a two-run throwing error to tie the game.





Eric Sogard broke up the no-hitter to start the ninth with a soft liner over the glove of shortstop Polanco for a leadoff single. Maeda then departed after throwing a career-high 115 pitches. He struck out 12 and walked two.





Phillies 13, Red Sox 6





Bryce Harper crushed a three-run home run as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and Philadelphia sent host Boston to its ninth consecutive defeat.





Jay Bruce (four RBIs), Rhys Hoskins and Phil Gosselin also homered for the Phillies, who ran their winning streak to four. Philadelphia will seek to finish a two-game sweep Wednesday afternoon.





Rafael Devers had three hits, and Xander Bogaerts drove in a pair for the Red Sox, who have been outscored 86-41 during their skid.





Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 1





A five-run first inning set the stage for Arizona's sixth consecutive win, a rout of Oakland in Phoenix.





Arizona's Nick Ahmed drove in five runs in the first two innings, and Kole Calhoun hit his sixth home run this month. Luke Weaver (1-3) earned the victory after pitching a season-high five innings and allowing a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six.





Ahmed's three-run home run highlighted the big first inning, which included a wild pitch from A's starter Frankie Montas (2-2) that allowed the first run to score, plus an Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.





Astros 2, Rockies 1 (11 innings)





Myles Straw hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th and host Houston beat Colorado.





Straw finished with two hits, Yuli Gurriel also had two hits and Andre Scrubb (1-0) pitched the 11th for the win. Raimel Tapia had an RBI single for the Rockies.





Houston starter Zack Greinke and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela both pitched eight shutout innings before departing.





Nationals 8, Braves 5





Juan Soto continued his torrid pace with two more hits and a key RBI to help Washington win at Atlanta.





Soto finished 2-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run after driving one in as the Nationals took the lead with a four-run rally in the fifth inning. Over the past nine games, Soto is batting .441 (15-for-34) with a double, six homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. He upped his average to .417.





Soto was one of seven Nationals with multiple hits, including rookie Luis Garcia with three. Wander Suero (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Daniel Hudson, victimized by the Braves for two ninth-inning homers in Monday's loss, worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.





Padres 6, Rangers 4





Wil Myers hit a grand slam and former Ranger Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer to lead San Diego to a win at Arlington, Texas. Cal Quantrill came on with two on and two outs in the ninth to retire Todd Frazier on a fly to center for his first major league save.





Joey Gallo highlighted a four-run Rangers fourth with a three-run homer. Neither team scored over the final five innings.





San Diego's Adrian Morejon made his first start of the season and allowed only one walk with four strikeouts in three hitless innings. Craig Stammen (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing only one hit in two scoreless innings after the Rangers scored four runs (three earned) against Javy Guerra.





Rays 6, Yankees 3





Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer, and visiting Tampa Bay continued its surge by recording a victory over New York.





The Rays improved to 4-1 in the 10-game season series with the Yankees and also handed New York its first loss in 11 games this season in games played at Yankee Stadium.





Blake Snell (2-0) benefitted from the Rays' run support while allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. Gary Sanchez hit a solo homer and Luke Voit hit a two-run homer out of the leadoff spot for the Yankees, whose 10-0 start in games played at Yankee Stadium matched the team record set in 1951 and equaled in 1987.

