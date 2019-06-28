MLB roundup: Kimbrel nails save in Cubs debut

Closer Craig Kimbrel shut down the visiting Atlanta Braves in his Cubs debut as Chicago earned a 9-7, come-from-behind win for a split of the four-game series between the division-leading clubs.





Kimbrel, signed on June 7 to a three-year, $43 million contract after he sat in free agency through the offseason and beyond, allowed a two-out double to Ronald Acuna Jr. and walked Dansby Swanson. He retired Freddie Freeman on a sharp grounder to first base to end the game and earn his 334th career save.

The Cubs were trailing 6-1 when they scored three times in the fourth inning and four times in the fifth, the go-ahead runs coming on a two-run home run from backup catcher Victor Caratini.





Chicago starter Tyler Chatwood (4-1) got the win despite being tagged for six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. The losing pitcher was Atlanta reliever Josh Tomlin (1-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings.





Phillies 6, Mets 3





Jean Segura's three-run walk-off homer capped a dramatic ninth-inning comeback by host Philadelphia, deepening New York's misery with a four-game sweep.





The Mets, who had one hit and trailed 1-0 entering the ninth inning, seemed headed for a cathartic win when Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer with one out off closer Hector Neris. New York added another run, as Dominic Smith and Wilson Ramos followed with singles before Smith scored on a groundout by Amed Rosario off JD Hammer (1-0), who got the final two outs of the inning.





But Mets closer Edwin Diaz (1-5) issued a leadoff walk to Cesar Hernandez. Maikel Franco followed with a game-tying, two-run homer. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Sean Rodriguez worked a pinch-hit walk, and Scott Kingery singled to set up Segura's no-doubt blast into the left field seats.





Rays 5, Twins 2 (18 innings)





Willy Adames and Ji-Man Choi had RBI singles, and Yandy Diaz drove in what proved to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly to highlight a three-run 18th inning and lead Tampa Bay over Minnesota at Minneapolis.





It was the longest game by innings in Target Field history and came just nine days after Minnesota and the Boston Red Sox set the previous mark, a 4-3 victory by the Twins that went 17 innings.





Ryan Yarbrough (7-3), the ninth Tampa Bay pitcher, picked up the win, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five over three innings. Rays pitchers combined to strike out 22 batters in the contest, a franchise record. Ryne Harper (3-1), the 10th pitcher for Minnesota and pitching for the third straight day, suffered the loss.





Pirates 10, Astros 0





Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell each belted a two-run homer, and Joe Musgrove tossed six strong innings as Pittsburgh handed Houston its first series loss at home.





Rookie Kevin Newman launched a leadoff homer among his three hits to ignite a four-run first inning for the Pirates, who outscored Houston by a 24-2 margin to win the final two contests of the three-game series.





Musgrove (6-7) turned in his second straight strong start by scattering nine hits and striking out five before departing after 83 pitches. Astros starter Brad Peacock (6-6) was roughed up for six runs on seven hits in three innings as Houston lost for the ninth time in its last 11 games.





Brewers 4, Mariners 2





Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer as Milwaukee defeated visiting Seattle to salvage the finale of a three-game interleague series.





Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six. Milwaukee left-hander Josh Hader retired the side in order in each of the final two innings, striking out three, to earn his 19th save of the season.





Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (7-7) went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out five.





Rangers 3, Tigers 1





Joey Gallo blasted a pair of solo homers, and Texas completed a three-game road sweep of Detroit.





Ariel Jurado (5-3) pitched seven scoreless innings in his best start of the season. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four. Shawn Kelley notched his 11th save despite allowing two hits with two outs in the ninth inning, sealing Texas' fifth consecutive win.





Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit, which has lost seven straight overall and 20 of its past 22 home games. Tigers rookie right-hander Spencer Turnbull (3-8) left the game after the second inning due to an undisclosed injury.





Nationals 8, Marlins 5





Matt Adams and Victor Robles homered during a five-run sixth inning, and Washington stormed back to beat host Miami and sweep the three-game series.





The Nationals, who have won 21 of their past 30 games, reached the .500 mark (40-40) for the first time since they were 11-11 in late April.





Washington's Stephen Strasburg (9-4) beat the Marlins for the 10th straight time, giving up four runs in seven innings. That is the longest winning streak in Nationals history over a single opponent and is now tied for the second-longest among active pitchers. Clayton Kershaw has defeated the San Diego Padres 11 times in a row, and Michael Wacha has bested the Cincinnati Reds in 10 straight.





Dodgers 12, Rockies 8





Max Muncy hit two of Los Angeles' six home runs and scored the decisive run as Los Angeles powered past Colorado in Denver.





Chris Taylor had four hits, Muncy added three hits and three RBIs, and Enrique Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Alex Verdugo also homered for L.A., which has won 12 straight against Colorado going back to last September.





Raimel Tapia had four hits, Ryan McMahon hit a home run and Charlie Blackmon finished a homer shy of the cycle for the Rockies.





Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1





Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly hit home runs in support of left-hander Alex Young in his major league debut, lifting Arizona over host San Francisco.





Young (1-0), who had a 6.09 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this season, limited the Giants to one run on three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.





Ahmed's homer, his seventh of the year, led off the fifth inning and gave the Diamondbacks the lead for good at 2-1. It came off Giants right-hander Tyler Beede (1-3), who was charged with two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.





Angels 8, Athletics 3





Shohei Ohtani's 10th home run of the season highlighted a five-run third inning for Los Angeles in a victory over Oakland at Anaheim, Calif.





Ohtani, who missed 34 games to start the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, has hit his 10 homers in 44 games, including seven this month. He hit 22 homers in 104 games last season when he won the American League Rookie of the Year award.





Ohtani had plenty of help as every hitter in the Angels lineup had at least one hit. Second baseman Luis Rengifo led the way with three hits, including a two-run single in the decisive third inning.





