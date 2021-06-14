MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays' eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Hernandez had a pair of three-run blasts, Bo Bichette (4-for-5) launched a three-run bomb and scored five runs, Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the third straight game for his majors-leading 21st homer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in Toronto's 20-hit attack.

The Blue Jays tied a franchise record with consecutive five-homer games, according to Sportsnet. Ray (4-2), who gave up four hits and walked three, has totaled 23 strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

The eight homers allowed by Boston were the most in the 109-year history of Fenway Park, according to NESN. Ryan Weber, who pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of Martin Perez (4-4), coughed up 11 earned runs to match a club record for a reliever, per NBC Sports Boston. Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec hit solo homers for the Red Sox.

Cubs 2, Cardinals 0

Zach Davies threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as host Chicago won its fifth straight game, defeating St. Louis to complete a three-game sweep and remain tied for the National League Central lead.

Davies (4-3) held the Cardinals to two hits and two walks while striking out six. Craig Kimbrel struck out three around one walk in closing out the ninth to earn his 18th save. The reeling Cardinals lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Carlos Martinez (3-7) suffered the hard-luck loss after allowing just two unearned runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out six. The Cubs scored their two runs in the third inning, the first on an inning-extending error by Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and the second on a single by Anthony Rizzo.

Phillies 7, Yankees 0

Aaron Nola tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Jean Segura had three hits and two RBIs Sunday as host Philadelphia defeated New York to complete a sweep of their two-game series.

J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who won their fourth straight game. Odubel Herrera also had a pair of hits for the Phillies. Nola (5-4) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one while throwing 103 pitches, 75 for strikes.

The Yankees managed only four hits as they lost their third game in a row. Yankees starter Domingo German (4-4) lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and seven runs with two strikeouts and one walk.

Astros 14, Twins 3

Michael Brantley went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs as Houston bashed a season-high 20 hits in clobbering Minnesota in the rubber game of their three-game series in Minneapolis.

Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Chas McCormick each homered for the Astros, also who clubbed seven doubles. Framber Valdez (3-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings with right forearm tightness. He gave up three runs on six hits before the Astros erupted on three Minnesota relievers. Nelson Cruz and Ryan Jeffers homered for Minnesota.

Nationals 5, Giants 0

Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs and Joe Ross pitched eight shutout innings for the first time in his career to lead host Washington past San Francisco.

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and his early offensive outburst helped Washington split the four-game series, which began an 11-game homestand. With the loss, the Giants finished 3-3 during their six-game road trip.

Ross (3-6) posted a season-high nine strikeouts on 108 pitches as the eight-inning stint matched his career high and marked his longest outing since May 23, 2017. Ross gave up five hits, including three doubles, but did not walk a batter.

Angels 10, Diamondbacks 3

Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Arizona in Phoenix to win its sixth straight game and climb above .500 for the first time since May 1.

Patrick Sandoval made his 20th major league start and posted his first win in that role. Sandoval (1-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking two. Max Stassi homered for the fourth time in his past eight games, and Justin Upton had three hits and scored two runs.

Diamondbacks starter Jon Duplantier (0-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits with no strikeouts or walks. Arizona has lost 10 in a row and 24 of 26.

Reds 6, Rockies 2

Eugenio Suarez blasted a tie-breaking two-run homer while rookie Tony Santillan and five relievers combined to strand 12 runners as host Cincinnati beat Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.

The win lifted the Reds over .500 at 32-31 for the first time since April 21 (9-8) and completed the first Cincinnati sweep of Colorado in nine years. It was the first sweep by the Reds of the Rockies in Cincinnati since 2006.

It was an impressive day for the much-maligned Reds bullpen, including a two-inning scoreless effort by Lucas Sims to close out Cincinnati's 10th win in 13 games.

Mariners 6, Indians 2

Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 strong innings, outpitching Shane Bieber as Seattle defeated host Cleveland.

Kyle Seager and Jake Fraley homered for Seattle, which avoided being swept in the three-game series. Fraley replaced the injured Mitch Haniger in the first inning after Haniger sustained a contusion fouling a ball off his left knee.

Gilbert (2-2) allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out six in the longest outing of his major league career.

White Sox 4, Tigers 1

Carlos Rodon flirted with his second no-hitter of the season and Chicago completed a three-game weekend series sweep by downing host Detroit.

Rodon (6-2), who tossed his no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14, didn't allow a hit until Eric Haase's one-out double in the seventh. Rodon issued two-out walks to Isaac Paredes in the second and Robbie Grossman in the sixth. He struck out nine and came out after seven innings.

Liam Hendriks got the last three outs for his 17th save.

Braves 6, Marlins 4

Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs as Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating host Miami.

Riley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.

However, Atlanta's victory was marred by a pectoral injury to star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who left the game in the fifth inning. The Braves said Acuna -- who entered the game tied for second in the majors with 18 homers -- has pectoral tightness, and that his removal from the game was strictly precautionary.

Rays 7, Orioles 1

Randy Arozarena belted his first career grand slam and host Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Baltimore.

Josh Fleming (6-4) did not allow a hit over four scoreless innings for Tampa Bay, which won for the sixth time in its past seven games and improved to 23-5 since May 13.

Baltimore was held to a pair of hits and extended its club-record road losing streak to 15 games.

Padres 7, Mets 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning for visiting San Diego, which avoided being swept by beating New York in the finale of a three-game series.

The Padres won for just the fourth time in 14 games and scored more than four runs for the second time in that span. The Mets lost for the second time in seven games. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado went deep for San Diego.

Francisco Lindor and Mason Williams each had two hits for the Mets. Jose Peraza added his fourth home run for New York.

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

Avisail Garcia's two-run homer in the sixth inning put Milwaukee ahead for good as it topped visiting Pittsburgh to complete a three-game series sweep.

Luis Urias added an RBI triple and Daniel Vogelbach an RBI double for the Brewers, who have won nine of 10. Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 17th save, including one in each game of the series.

Jacob Stallings homered for the Pirates, who have lost seven straight. Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs and two hits. He had one walk and a career-best eight strikeouts.

Athletics 6, Royals 3

Matt Olson capped a powerful weekend with two home runs and right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-2) won his seventh consecutive decision as Oakland made it three straight wins over visiting Kansas City.

Matt Chapman homered for the second straight day for the A's, who dropped the series opener to the Royals 6-1 on Thursday before rebounding for 4-3, 11-2 and 6-3 triumphs.

The A's scored runs in four of the five innings Kris Bubic (1-2) started, including the first on Chapman's seventh homer of the year, the third on Olson's 17th and the fifth on Olson's 18th. All three were solo shots.

Dodgers 5, Rangers 3

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and Mookie Betts hit a home run as Los Angeles held on to beat visiting Texas.

Zach McKinstry went 3-for-3 and hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning for the Dodgers, who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Buehler (6-0) gave up five hits with three walks and five strikeouts, while earning the win for the fifth time in his last six starts.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (2-5) gave up four runs on seven hits over four innings. Dunning gave up a first-inning run on a double by the Dodgers' Gavin Lux and has now given up 16 of his 32 runs allowed this season in the opening inning.

