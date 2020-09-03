MLB roundup: Duvall gets Braves' second straight three-homer game

The visiting Atlanta Braves got a three-homer performance for the second straight night, this time by Adam Duvall in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The result gave Atlanta a three-game sweep of Boston, the first time the Braves swept three from the Red Sox since 2002.

Duvall matched the three-homer effort by Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday, when he became the first National League player to hit three home runs in a game at Fenway Park. Duvall and Ozuna became the first pair of Atlanta players with three-plus-homer games in the same season since Bob Horner and Ken Griffey Sr. did it in 1986.

Atlanta starter Robbie Erlin pitched four innings and allowed five runs on six hits. The winning pitcher was Tyler Matzek (3-2), who struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Boston's opener was Robinson Leyer, who worked one shutout inning. The losing pitcher was Andrew Triggs (0-1), who allowed three runs, including two homers, in three innings.





Padres 11, Angels 4

Jason Castro's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and sparked an eight-run rally to lead San Diego past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Castro, who entered the game hitting .192, was an Angel all season until Monday, when he was traded to the Padres for a minor league pitcher. The Angels held Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hitless, but he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded that drove in the Padres' sixth run of the game.

Manny Machado's two-run single and Eric Hosmer's three-run homer -- both off Noe Ramirez -- capped San Diego's eight-run eighth inning. Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the third inning, giving him 13 home runs, tied for the major league lead, along with Tatis, the Yankees' Luke Voit and the Twins' Nelson Cruz.





Indians 5, Royals 0

Triston McKenzie threw six shutout innings, and Tyler Naquin had three hits, two home runs and five RBIs as Cleveland defeated Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

McKenzie (2-0), who came within one strikeout of a team record for a pitching debut when he struck out 10 Tigers in six innings in his debut on Aug. 22, struck out six Royals. The Indians scored all their runs on home runs by Naquin, who was hitless in the series coming in.

Royals starter Jakob Junis (0-1) had to leave the game after four innings. He had allowed two runs on Naquin's homer, and had thrown only 46 pitches. But Josh Naylor hit a line drive back up the middle and hit Junis between the deltoid and triceps on his pitching arm.





Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., a Cuba native whose family lives in Miami, slugged a two-run homer, leading visiting Toronto to the win. It was Gurriel's fifth career game at Marlins Park and his first homer in the stadium.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits over six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Ryu is now 4-1 lifetime against Miami.

The Jays got scoreless relief pitching from A.J. Cole, Rafael Dolis and then Anthony Bass, who earned his fourth save of the season. Marlins rookie Sixto Sanchez (1-1) took the loss. In just his third major league start and appearance, Sanchez allowed six hits, no walks and one run in seven innings, striking out five.





Rays 5, Yankees 2

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and first-place Tampa Bay ended its season series against host New York with a victory.

A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brosseau hit a two-run shot in the first off Jordan Montgomery (2-2) and a solo drive in the fourth off Jonathan Holder. It was the second baseman's second career multi-homer game, and three of his five homers this season were against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena also homered for the Rays, who won eight of 10 meetings in the season series. The teams played without their respective managers as New York's Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash were suspended one game for their roles in Tuesday's incident.





Astros 2, Rangers 1

Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as host Houston outlasted Texas in the middle game of a three-game series between the two American League West rivals.

Houston has won five of seven games overall. Brantley gave the Astros the early lead off Kolby Allard with a one-out shot in the bottom of the first inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa ripped a solo homer to left field with one out in the fourth inning to bring the Rangers to within 2-1.

