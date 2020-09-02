MLB roundup: Dickerson leads Giants’ 23-3 onslaught vs. Rockies

Alex Dickerson had three home runs among his five hits and added six RBIs, and Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also drove in six runs each to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 23-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night.

Dickerson tied Willie Mays' modern-day franchise record for total bases in a game with 16, as he added two doubles to his homer haul.

Crawford finished with three hits, including a homer, and Solano had four hits in the rout. Brandon Belt and Joey Bart had three hits each, and Mauricio Dubon, Evan Longoria and Mike Yastrzemski each had two of the Giants' 27.

San Francisco scored at least one run in the first eight innings, then was shut out in the ninth with Rockies catcher Drew Butera on the mound. Garrett Hampson hit two home runs for Colorado, which has lost four of five on its homestand.

Tigers 12, Brewers 1

Victor Reyes drove in a career-high five runs, including a two-run homer, and Detroit stretched its winning streak to six games by thrashing host Milwaukee.

Christin Stewart smacked a solo homer and Willi Castro supplied two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Grayson Greiner hit a two-run homer against position player Orlando Arcia, who pitched the ninth. Detroit has won eight of 10 to exceed the .500 mark.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who is on an innings limit, held the Brewers scoreless in three innings while striking out a season-high six batters. Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five in 2 1/3 innings to get the victory.

Marlins 3, Blue Jays 2

Starling Marte, making his Miami debut, slugged a solo homer to break a tie in the eighth inning, leading his new team to a victory over visiting Toronto, helping Miami -- which still has the worst home record in the majors at 2-8 -- get its first win at Marlins Park since Aug. 14.

Marte, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, homered on a 91 mph fastball from reliever Shun Yamaguchi (1-3). The drive traveled 438 feet to left center. James Hoyt (1-0) earned the win in relief for Miami. It was his third career victory and his first since 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Marlins standout shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game in the seventh inning due to an apparent leg injury. He was replaced by Jazz Chisholm, who made his major league debut.

Cardinals 16, Reds 2

Brad Miller homered twice and recorded a career-high seven RBIs as St. Louis didn't allow ace Sonny Gray to make it out of the first inning in the rout of the host Reds.

Miller and Kolten Wong each had four of the Cardinals' 23 hits en route to their highest-scoring contest since a 17-4 win over Pittsburgh on May 9, 2019. St. Louis scored six times in the first inning off Gray (5-2, 3.19 ERA), who entered with a 1.94 ERA, but allowed five hits and walked three of the 10 batters he faced over 38 pitches and a career-low two-thirds of an inning as a starter.

Meanwhile, Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0, 0.83 ERA) gave up three hits over five scoreless innings. It was the second time this year he did not yield a run against Cincinnati, which has dropped three in a row. St. Louis has won three in a row.

Yankees 5, Rays 3

Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking two-run double and scored another run on an error on the same play with one out in the sixth inning and host New York snapped a six-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for only the second time in nine meetings in the abbreviated 10-game series and posted their first home win over the AL East leaders.

DJ LeMahieu homered in his first two at-bats off Trevor Richards, and Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in a season-high six innings. Tanaka struck out a season-high seven, walked one and threw 88 pitches.

Indians 10, Royals 1

Zach Plesac returned to action and allowed just one run on four hits in six innings, walking none and striking out six as Cleveland won at Kansas City.

Plesac (2-1) had not pitched for the parent club since being optioned to the alternative site Aug. 8 after breaking COVID-19 protocol. He was replaced in the Tuesday game after a 16-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh.

Franmil Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a homer. Francisco Lindor and Reyes homered in the first, and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-2).

