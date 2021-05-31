MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks' five-run rally in the sixth inning punctuated the end of their 13-game losing streak in a 9-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals at Phoenix.

Arizona's losing streak was one game shy of the franchise record in 2004 and was the longest in the major leagues since the Minnesota Twins lost 13 straight games in 2016. Arizona batted through the order in the sixth, tallying five runs on four hits and two St. Louis errors.

Matt Peacock, scratched from his last scheduled start Thursday after becoming ill (non-COVID related), pitched six innings for the win. Peacock (2-1) scattered six hits and two runs while striking out six with no walks.

St. Louis, which won three of the four games in the series, took a 2-0 lead against Peacock after scoring a run in the first inning on Dylan Carlson's home run and another in the second inning on an RBI double by Andrew Knizner.

Giants 5, Dodgers 4

Kevin Gausman went six shutout innings to continue his run of dominant pitching and San Francisco held on for a victory over host Los Angeles to win its third consecutive game against its National League West rival.

Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater hit home runs for the Giants off left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Max Muncy and Albert Pujols hit home runs for the Dodgers, who were held scoreless through seven innings. Kershaw (7-4) gave up five earned runs to match a season high.

Gausman (6-0) gave up just two hits with seven strikeouts before he came away with a left leg injury while fielding a slow roller by the Dodgers' Matt Beaty to end the sixth inning. The right-hander did not return for the seventh after throwing 72 pitches and was diagnosed with left hip tightness.

Rockies 4, Pirates 3

Matt Adams' go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning helped visiting Colorado snap a five-game skid with a win over Pittsburgh.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Colorado's Ryan McMahon walked with one out against Richard Rodriguez (3-1) and scored the tying run on Charlie Blackmon's double off the wall in right-center. Adams' single to center brought home Blackmon.

Adam Frazier doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates and Ka'ai Tom added an RBI single. Pittsburgh has lost seven of nine.

Rays 6, Phillies 2

Mike Zunino homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lift host Tampa Bay past Philadelphia for its 15th win in the past 16 games in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brett Phillips added a home run and single on his 27th birthday for the Rays. Austin Meadows also had a double and three walks.

Jean Segura, Brad Miller and Andrew Knapp had two hits each for the short-handed Phillies, who remain without injured starters Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius.

Reds 5, Cubs 1

Cincinnati got to former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta for the second time this season as it snapped host Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep, getting to Arrieta for three runs in the first inning. Reds starter Tyler Mahle (4-2) baffled the Cubs over five innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out eight.

Arrieta (5-5) went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (two earned) off six hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Brewers 3, Nationals 0

Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez each homered and Brandon Woodruff tossed seven dominant innings as visiting Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

Garcia gave the Brewers all the run support Woodruff (4-2) would need in the first inning with his two-out, two-run homer off Max Scherzer (4-4). Both pitchers struck out 10.

Woodruff allowed two hits with two walks while throwing a season-high 106 pitches. Josh Hader worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 12th save in as many opportunities.

Blue Jays 4, Indians 1 (Game 1, 7 innings)

Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez hit solo home runs and visiting Toronto defeated Cleveland in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader.

Marcus Semien had three hits, including two doubles, and a walk for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Ross Stripling (1-3) allowed one run, two hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings.

Josh Naylor was 3-for-3 with a home run for Cleveland. Aaron Civale (7-2) allowed four runs, 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout in six-plus innings.

Indians 6, Blue Jays 5 (Game 2, 7 innings)

Jose Ramirez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in a two-run bottom of the seventh inning and Cleveland defeated visiting Toronto to gain a split in a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Indians tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Toronto took a 5-4 lead on a single by Marcus in the top of the seventh against Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase (3-2).

Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz allowed four runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out four in five-plus innings. Indians left-hander Sam Hentges gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Tigers 6, Yankees 2

Tarik Skubal tossed six shutout innings, Willi Castro had a three-run double and host Detroit earned a victory to complete a three-game series sweep of New York.

Skubal (2-7) held the Yankees to three hits and walked three while striking out eight. Nomar Mazara added a two-run double and Jonathan Schoop reached base four times on two hits and two walks while scoring a run.

Yankees starter Michael King (0-2) gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored a run for the Yankees, who were limited to five runs in the series. Gary Sanchez added two hits and an RBI.

Royals 6, Twins 3

Whit Merrifield had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run as visiting Kansas City defeated Minnesota in the rubber match of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Royals right-hander Brad Keller (5-4) allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts to pick up the victory. Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his third save.

Twins right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-6) allowed five runs -- including four in the fifth inning -- on six hits while taking the loss.

Astros 7, Padres 4

Kyle Tucker clubbed his team-leading 11th home run as part of a four-run first inning in support of starter Zack Greinke and Houston earned an interleague home victory over San Diego.

Aledmys Diaz delivered a two-run double to left in the third inning as the Astros built a 7-0 lead in three innings. Padres starter Blake Snell did not return for the fourth, having allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits and three walks.

Greinke (5-2) retired the first eight batters he faced and logged eight innings for the third time this season. He allowed six hits and one walk while notching four strikeouts, improving to 14-3 in his career against the Padres. Webster Rivas, Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim went deep for the Padres.

White Sox 3, Orioles 1

Nick Madrigal had two hits, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh inning, and Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings as host Chicago defeated Baltimore to complete a four-game sweep.

Chicago finished its homestand with six wins in seven games, rebounding after losing three in a row against the Yankees in New York last weekend.

Baltimore, meanwhile, continues its free fall. The Orioles lost for the 13th time in a row for the first time since September 2009.

Angels 4, Athletics 2

Jared Walsh triggered a four-run second inning with a home run and four relievers combined to shut out Oakland over the final six innings, which allowed visiting Los Angeles to salvage a split in its four-game series.

Raisel Iglesias pitched out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings to save the win, completing a day in which he, Jose Suarez, Steve Cishek and Mike Mayers combined to allow just two hits and one walk in six innings while protecting a two-run lead.

The A's totaled just four hits, including doubles by Jed Lowrie, Stephen Piscotty and Chad Pinder.

Mariners 4, Rangers 2

Yusei Kikuchi made his sixth consecutive quality start, Ty France drove in three runs and Kyle Seager homered as Seattle defeated visiting Texas for a four-game sweep.

Kikuchi (3-3), a left-hander, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits, walking one and struck out five. Kikuchi took a no-hitter into the sixth before Willie Calhoun grounded the first pitch of the inning into right field for a single.

The Rangers suffered their sixth straight defeat. Texas has lost 12 straight road games dating to May 6 in Minnesota. The Rangers also have lost 12 straight at T-Mobile Park, with their last win in Seattle coming on July 23, 2019.

--Field Level Media