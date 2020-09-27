MLB roundup: Cubs clinch 3rd division title in 5 seasons

Jose Abreu drilled a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the fourth inning and James McCann and Yoan Moncada homered to lift the host Chicago White Sox past the Chicago Cubs 9-5 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.





Despite suffering their sixth loss in seven games, the Cubs clinched the National League Central when the St. Louis Cardinals lost earlier in the night. It's the Cubs' third division title in the past five seasons and first since 2017.





The White Sox still could join the Cubs as division champs. The White Sox remained one game behind the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins entering Sunday's regular-season finale and are one game ahead of the third-place Cleveland Indians. Chicago owns the tiebreaker on Minnesota, but Cleveland holds the tiebreaker on Chicago.





Moncada, Abreu, McCann and Nick Madrigal had two hits apiece for the White Sox, with Abreu and Moncada both driving in three runs. The White Sox outhit the Cubs 10-5. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, smacking a third-inning grand slam that gave Chicago a 5-2 lead.





Brewers 3, Cardinals 0





Brandon Woodruff allowed just two hits in eight innings to lead Milwaukee past host St. Louis to keep its playoff hopes alive.





These teams split the first four games of their five-game NL Central showdown heading into Sunday's critical game. The loss prevented the Cardinals from clinching a berth in the National League postseason bracket.





Woodruff (3-5) only allowed singles by Kolten Wong in the first inning and Yadier Molina in the second. He struck out 10 batters overall and retired 19 consecutive batters after Molina's hit. Josh Hader pitched the ninth to earn his 13th save. Losing pitcher Adam Wainwright (5-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.





Padres 6, Giants 2





San Diego dealt host San Francisco a damaging blow in their quest to make the National League playoffs when right-hander Zach Davies and five relievers combined on a seven-hitter.





The loss dropped the Giants into a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second NL wild-card playoff position, and kept the Philadelphia Phillies alive in a congestion that won't be settled until the dirt has settled on Sunday's final day of the regular season. The Padres, meanwhile, have clinched second place in the NL West and the No. 4 NL playoff position, which guarantees home-field advantage in the first round of next week's playoffs.





With his team's top two starting pitchers -- Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet -- battling injuries, Davies gave the Padres a boost with three shutout innings. He gave up three hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk.





Dodgers 7, Angels 6





Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning just before a power-outage delay, and the host Dodgers returned to finish off a victory over the crosstown Angels.





The game was paused for more than 20 minutes as Dodger Stadium temporarily was plunged into total darkness. Edwin Rios and Will Smith hit home runs after the game resumed.





In his bid to earn a starting role in the opening round of the playoffs, rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin (2-2) gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings. Left-hander Adam Kolarek recorded the final two outs for his first save.





Pirates 8, Indians 0





Rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes went 5-for-5 with three doubles and Colin Moran homered and drove in four runs to lift Pittsburgh to a romp over host Cleveland, which was eliminated from the American League Central race and will settle for a wild-card berth.





Bryan Reynolds belted a two-run homer and Jose Osuna also went deep as Pittsburgh banged out 13 hits en route to just its sixth road win of the season, tying Texas for the fewest road wins in the majors.





Joe Musgrove (1-5) followed up a career-high 11 strikeouts by fanning 10 and scattering three hits over seven innings for the Pirates, who have won four of their last five games overall. The Indians mustered just five hits to see their six-game winning streak come to a halt.





Rays 4, Phillies 3





Top-seeded Tampa Bay used a three-run fifth inning to win another close one, beating Philadelphia in St. Petersburg, Fla.





Just before the start of the second meeting, the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland A's 5-1 to give the Rays the No. 1 overall seed in the expanded eight-team American League playoffs -- facing either Toronto or the New York Yankees.

