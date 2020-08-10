MLB roundup: Benches clear as A's sweep Astros

Oakland tattooed rookie Cristian Javier for three early home runs and Jesus Luzardo recorded his first major league win by pitching into the sixth inning Sunday as the host Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-2 victory in a game that saw the benches empty.





After A's center fielder Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game with Oakland leading 6-2 in the seventh, Laureano exchanged words with Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos before charging the Houston dugout from first base. Laureano was tackled by Astros players, Oakland catcher Austin Allen raced in and engaged aggressively with Houston counterpart Martin Maldonado.





Laureano and Allen were ejected.





The Oakland bullpen, which had allowed just one earned run over eight innings in the first two games of the series, was brilliant once again in the series finale, following Luzardo with 3 1/3 shutout innings to wrap up the Athletics' ninth straight win.





Rays 4, Yankees 3





Michael Perez's two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning broke a tie and completed host Tampa Bay's comeback against New York, giving the Rays three wins in the four-game series.





The winning rally began with Mike Brosseau's lead-off double. The Rays nearly didn't take advantage against reliever Zack Britton (0-1) until Perez came through with a single to right field.





The Rays trailed 3-0 in the seventh until Brosseau's two-run home run followed by Brandon Lowe's solo shot allowed them to pull even with one out, resulting in Yankees starter James Paxton's exit. Ryan Thompson (1-0), a 28-year-old right-hander, earned his first big-league victory with one inning of relief.





Dodgers 6, Giants 2





AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit late three-run home runs as Los Angeles rallied to beat San Francisco at Dodger Stadium, continuing its streak of not losing a series this season.





Dodgers starter Walker Buehler gave up just one hit over 5 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 4-3 against the Giants this season, all at home.





Trailing 2-0 with just two hits heading into the seventh inning, the Dodgers got a one-out single from Cody Bellinger to chase starter Kevin Gausman. Justin Turner singled off right-hander Tyler Rogers (1-3), with Pollock hitting a two-out home run to left field for the lead. Betts' three-run insurance home run came in the eighth against right-hander Shaun Anderson. The long ball was Betts' fourth of the season with his new club.





Padres 9, Diamondbacks 5





Dinelson Lamet flirted with a no-hitter in a second straight start and San Diego hit four of its six homers in two innings against Madison Bumgarner as the Padres beat visiting Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game series at Petco Park.





Manny Machado hit two solo homers against Bumgarner. Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. both hit two-run homers, while Ty France and Francisco Mejia homered in the third against Diamondbacks reliever Taylor Widener.





The six home runs were a Padres record at Petco Park and one shy of the franchise's single-game record. Lamet retired the first 14 Diamondbacks he faced before hitting Andy Young with a pitch. Kole Calhoun ended the bid for a no-hitter and shutout, leading off the seventh inning with his third home run.





Royals 4, Twins 2





Rookie Brady Singer and three Kansas City relievers combined to beat visiting Minnesota as the Royals swept the three-game series and won their fourth straight game. Last season, the Royals failed to win any of their six series against the Twins.





The Kansas City bullpen pitched 13 1/3 innings of relief in the series, allowing just two runs. Scott Barlow picked up his first save.





Singer (1-1) earned his first career victory in his Kauffman Stadium debut after three starts on the road. He allowed two runs on five hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. He's pitched exactly five innings in each of his four starts. Jose Berrios (1-2) took the loss for Minnesota. He allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.





Rangers 7, Angels 3





Nick Solak's first home run of the season was taken away, but it didn't stop Texas from completing a three-game sweep of Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.





The Rangers had a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning when Solak lifted a fly ball to deep right field off Angels reliever Mike Mayers. Angels rookie right fielder Jo Adell attempted to catch the ball on the warning track, a few feet in front of the wall.

