MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series.

Yuli Gurriel drove in three runs for the Astros, who arrived at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon greeted by angry Dodgers fans holding signs and banging trash cans as a reaction to Houston's 2017 cheating scandal. The Astros won the 2017 World Series in seven games over the Dodgers.

Trailing 5-2 and heading into the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, the Astros got singles from Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz before Josh Reddick hit a two-run double to bring Houston within a run. Martin Maldonado singled to put runners on the corners before Houston made it 5-5 when Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was unable to field George Springer's hot smash. The Astros took a 6-5 lead on a single by Alex Bregman and Jansen (3-1) was replaced by Adam Kolarek.

Houston added one more run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Gurriel. Josh James (1-0) did not allow a run over 1 1/3 innings to pick up the victory, while Ryan Pressley earned his ninth save.





White Sox 14, Tigers 0

Jose Abreu went 4-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and a career high-tying seven RBIs, and Tim Anderson had four hits and an RBI to power host Chicago past Detroit for the eighth time in nine games between the teams this season.

One night after his career-best 22-game hitting streak was snapped, Abreu erupted to help the American League Central-leading White Sox to their seventh win in eight games. Every Chicago starter had a hit. Eloy Jimenez had three, and Nick Madrigal added two.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez benefited from the deluge of support, pitching five shutout innings to earn his first victory since defeating Detroit on the penultimate day of the 2019 regular season. Lopez (1-2) scattered three hits, one walk and two strikeouts while throwing 75 pitches.





Yankees 2, Orioles 1 (10 innings)

Luke Voit hit a game-winning sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning as host New York won beat Baltimore for the ninth straight time at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won their fourth straight following a 5-15 slide while the Orioles lost their fourth straight after winning six of eight, falling 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the second wild-card spot in the American League. The Orioles have been outscored 18-2 in the series.

DJ LeMahieu was the automatic runner on second base and on the first pitch from Hunter Harvey (0-2) he took third on a wild pitch. Baltimore brought the infield in and Voit lifted a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins to cap an eight-pitch plate appearance and easily score LeMahieu.





Rays 5, Red Sox 4

Brandon Lowe's team-leading 12th home run broke a seventh-inning tie as host Tampa Bay beat Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Lowe broke a 4-4 deadlock by skying a long shot with two outs in the seventh off Marcus Walden (0-2) -- a deep drive to right-center on a high fastball -- to give the Rays their seventh victory in nine games against Boston.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow (3-1) worked seven innings and became the pitcher of record after Lowe's blast. Austin Meadows produced a solo homer, and Manuel Margot was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.





Braves 2, Nationals 1

Rookie Ian Anderson allowed only a bunt single in seven scoreless innings to send visiting Atlanta to victory over last-place Washington.

Anderson (3-0), ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Braves' organization, struck out a career-best nine. He became the team's first rookie to win his first three decisions since Williams Perez started 4-0 in 2015.

Patrick Corbin was the hard-luck loser and suffered his fifth straight loss. Corbin (2-5) pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed two runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.





Cardinals 7, Reds 1

Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer to power St. Louis to an easy victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Brad Miller, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt also hit home runs for the Cardinals, who are 17-0 when they score at least five runs. The second-place Cardinals remained three games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (3-2) held the Reds to one run on one hit and four walks in six innings. He also struck out four. Losing pitcher Tejay Antone (0-2) retired just nine batters. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks.

