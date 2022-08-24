Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Hall
·Writer
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ross Stripling
    Ross Stripling
    American Baseball Player for the Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    Baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nathan Eovaldi
    Nathan Eovaldi
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    Baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ross Stripling has been a crucial member of the Blue Jays' starting rotation. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Ross Stripling has been a crucial member of the Blue Jays' starting rotation. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

At the start of the 2022 season, the Toronto Blue Jays were projected to feature one of the top starting rotations in the majors. While that hasn’t occurred, no one can complain about Ross Stripling’s sensational performance.

Coming out of spring training, Stripling was assigned to the club’s bullpen, serving as a multi-inning reliever. The right-hander later shifted to a starter’s role when the team temporarily changed to a six-man rotation in April, eventually returning to the bullpen in May.

But when left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu went down with Tommy John surgery in early June, Stripling’s role changed again as he was asked to fill Ryu’s spot in the rotation. And the 32-year-old hasn’t looked back since.

The 6-foot-3 hurler set the tone early, tossing 11 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits across his first two starts upon his return to the rotation. That’s when it became clear he’d be just fine as a starter.

Stripling has been far more than an adequate pitcher, though, as he’s been one of the sport’s best starters over the last three months.

Since taking over for Ryu on June 6, Stripling has posted a ridiculous 2.14 ERA, 2.55 FIP, .216 OPP AVG, 21.2 percent strikeout rate and a 3.3 percent walk rate through 63.0 innings in 12 starts. He’s also been worth 1.9 fWAR during this impressive span.

As a result of his outstanding run, the veteran righty possesses the second-lowest walk rate, the fifth-best ERA and the 10th-best FIP among qualified major-league starters (min. 50 innings), according to FanGraphs. He’s also tied for the 12th-highest fWAR rating.

The Blue Jays, who acquired Stripling from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2020 trade deadline, have been extremely fortunate to receive All-Star-worthy results from someone who began this season as their No. 6 starter.

No matter the situation, the fifth-round draft selection from 2012 has delivered when needed and did so once again in his most recent outing against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. He held his opposition to just one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings, earning his sixth victory of the campaign.

After winning three out of four games in the Bronx over the weekend, this team badly needed to carry that momentum over to Fenway Park, and Stripling’s showing accomplished just that.

Toronto’s starting pitching has largely been unpredictable for much of this season. Between José Berríos’s inconsistencies, Kevin Gausman’s poor luck and Yusei Kikuchi’s command issues, the pitching staff has mostly been hot and cold. Except for when Stripling’s turn has come around.

The 2018 All-Star has arguably served as the franchise’s most valuable player thus far, and considering he’s earning just $3.79 million, he’s also been a major bargain. But that’s likely to change this offseason.

Stripling’s dominating performance as a starter couldn’t be coming at a more opportune time as he’s eligible for free agency after this season. He was likely poised to command a moderate raise prior to Opening Day, but now a row of teams should be lining up to pursue his services.

If the Pennsylvania native continues to excel, he could potentially play his way out of Toronto.

There shouldn’t be a shortage of talented arms on the market this winter as Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Nathan Eovaldi, Sean Manaea, Mike Clevinger and Stripling could all be available. It’s certainly a great time to be a free-agent starting pitcher.

Stripling’s versatility could make projecting his next contract difficult. Based on fWAR, however, right-hander Kyle Gibson’s three-year, $28-million deal could be a close comparison.

In 2019, Gibson made 29 starts and five relief appearances, performing to a 2.6 fWAR across 160.0 innings with the Minnesota Twins. Then, as a 32-year-old, he signed with the Texas Rangers in free agency during the offseason.

With roughly a quarter left in the season, Stripling has already registered a new career-high in fWAR (2.5) and could finish as a 3.0-win player — or better — if he remains healthy. That should help increase his average annual salary. But since he’s a year older than Gibson was in 2019, it’s reasonable to assume he may primarily receive three-year offers.

For any team that misses out on signing top-tier starters this winter, they’d undoubtedly benefit from circling back on Stripling.

Considering how valuable Stripling has been since arriving from Los Angeles in 2020, losing him in free agency would be a devastating blow to Toronto’s pitching staff. Management could very well attempt to re-sign him, but with approximately $149 million on the books for 2023, that could prove unsuccessful.

One way the Blue Jays could avoid losing the former Dodger for nothing would be to issue him a qualifying offer — valued at $18.4 million last offseason. If he declines the offer and signs elsewhere, the club would receive a compensatory pick after the Competitive Balance Round B in next season’s draft.

But it remains to be seen if offering Stripling a QO is in the franchise’s best interest. While he’s enjoying an incredible season, accepting the one-year deal could limit the front office’s ability to address other parts of its roster.

Rogers Communications likely isn't willing to push the Blue Jays’ payroll past the $232 million CBT threshold, so maintaining enough financial flexibility will be crucial moving forward, especially with Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also nearing free agency.

There will be plenty of time to speculate about those topics, though. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are in the midst of a tight battle for the first wild-card seed in the American League. If Toronto is to have any chance of securing home-field advantage, its starting rotation must be at its best down the stretch.

An interesting offseason lies ahead for Stripling, but his time with the Blue Jays is far from complete. His time to cash in on a memorable campaign will come, though before it does, he’ll look to embark on a deep playoff run this fall.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jays begin 2023 on 10-day road trip before returning to renovated Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin next season on a lengthy road trip before returning home to a renovated Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays released their schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Canada's lone Major League Baseball team will open the season March 30 at St. Louis to kick off a 10-game road trip that will include series against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. Toronto's home opener will be April 11 against the Detroit Tigers, and will be the Blue Jays' first ch

  • Elton John shares Britney Spears collaboration Hold Me Closer in 'sneak peek' DJ footage

    Sir Elton John has teased his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears with a "sneak peek" video clip of a DJ playing the track. The stars' new song Hold Me Closer is due to be released later this week and marks Spears' much-anticipated return to making music. In footage shared on social media, Sir Elton, 75, can be seen introducing and singing along to part of the song in the DJ booth live at La Guerite beach restaurant, in Cannes, France.

  • Ukraine spy chief says Russian offensive slowing due to fatigue

    Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv that it believes Russia's offensive power may be waning.

  • ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ to Debut Seasons With 3-Show Crossover Event (Video)

    NBC revealed the storyline that brings the Dick Wolf shows together for the first time

  • Our Top Hardside Luggage Pick Will Look Perfect on Your Instagram Grid

    The best hardside luggage for travel, including lightweight, durable and affordable picks in sizes that meet carry-on specifications or for checked baggage.

  • Ukraine cites risk of 'brutal strikes' by Russia on Independence Day

    With Ukraine set to mark its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months since Russian forces invaded, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of the risk of "brutal strikes" by Russia and said any attack would provoke a powerful response. Zelenskiy, who has led his country's resistance since Russian troops poured over the border on Feb. 24, also said Ukraine would restore its rule over the Crimea region - annexed by Russia in 2014 in a precursor to this year's invasion. Zelenskiy had warned at the weekend that Moscow might try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day.

  • Ukraine rejects 'cynical' Independence Day greeting by Belarusian leader

    Ukraine rejected on Wednesday what it called a "cynical" Independence Day greeting from Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, blasting Minsk for allowing Russia to stage attacks on Ukraine from its territory. In an unexpected message on his website to mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Moscow-dominated Soviet Union, Lukashenko wished Ukrainians "peaceful skies, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a decent life". Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has allowed Moscow to use its territory to send thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine, as well as to launch missiles from its airspace.

  • Flash Floods Inundate Canton, Mississippi

    Flash floods struck Canton, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 24, three weeks after major flooding wreaked havoc on the city.This footage from Ronderrick Cheeks show floodwaters flowing through streets and partially submerging houses, tree trunks, and fire hydrants. “Turn around Don’t drown,” Cheeks wrote in a caption accompanying the footage.Patrick Ellis, a local meteorologist, reported at 9 am that some parts of the city had already received between 8 and 12 inches of rain that morning.A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 11:15 am central time. Credit: Ronderrick Cheeks via Storyful

  • Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

    The 34-year-old German revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open.

  • 'AGT' ventriloquist stuns with tribute to Olivia Newton-John

    The Qualifiers continued on America's Got Talent Tuesday night with another 11 acts taking the stage live. One of those acts was Celia Munoz, a ventriloquist from Madrid, Spain. While we've seen many ventriloquist acts in the past on AGT, most notably Season 2 winner Terry Fator and Season 12 winner Darci Lynne, Munoz's act is a little different in that she doesn't use a puppet. Trained as an opera singer, Munoz sings while acting as though she's just hanging out and taking part in normal activities like flossing her teeth or, in the case of Tuesday night's act, eating popcorn while watching a movie. The movie and song of choice, though, is what stunned the audience. Munoz performed Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the hit 1978 movie Grease. Judges and viewers loved the tribute to the late actress and singer who died on August 8th at the age of 73. Howie Mandel shared, "Wow. You know, here at America's Got Talent, we love originality and you are original. What you do is a capella, right? An a capella singer sings without musicians. You're an a capella ventriloquist – you do it without puppets.&nbsp; And you've also given us a glimpse on what would have been if Olivia Newton-John was born in Spain." "I loved it," said Heidi Klum. "First of all, I love the tribute to Olivia Newton-John. I love that." Klum also shared that she couldn't understand how Munoz was able to eat and do ventriloquism at the same time, as she thought it was incredible. And while Simon Cowell loved the act, he also thought it was hilarious. Simon stated, "I was laughing so much because so many people are used to seeing the ventriloquist with a dummy, they might have tuned in and said, 'This is just a very odd singer.' So I was laughing so much. But it was brilliant, it was unique, it was different. That's why I think the audience reacted the way they did. I think, Celia, in my opinion, this might be the best act so far."

  • Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3

    Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings.

  • French Language Skills Aren't Required to Enjoy the Best French Movies on Netflix Rn

    There are tons of French movies on Netflix, and whether you're into rom-coms, dramas, or thrillers, Netflix's selection of French-language films has it all.

  • Anthony Fauci Says Retirement Timing “Not At All” About Avoiding GOP Investigation: “I Have Nothing To Hide”

    Dr. Anthony Fauci did a media triathlon of sorts Tuesday morning, appearing on Fox News, CNN and NPR to talk about his announcement yesterday that he would retire in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and also Chief Medical Advisor to the president. He was also on MSNBC last […]

  • Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers onstage was ‘vicious’ behaviour

    The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker has spoken for the first time about the incident.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill