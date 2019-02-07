MLB reportedly will rename disabled list as 'injured list'

The disabled list as we know it is no more.

The DL will now be known as the "injured list" according to an ESPN report, which cited a source familiar with the MLB's plan.

The change is due to the league's concern that the term "'disabled' falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports," ESPN reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the name change, the rules of the DL will remain the same, the report said.

However, the MLB and the players' association will continue to discuss amendments to the usage of the "injured list" after teams have been accused of using a shorter DL to manipulate their own rosters, the report said.

MORE: Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83 | MLB, MLBPA discussing major rules changes, reports say

The news comes as MLB and its players' union continue to discuss potential rule changes throughout the game, including a proposal earlier this week that would bring the designated hitter to the National League and require relief pitchers to face a minimum of three batters.



