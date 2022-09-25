Report: Marlins, manager Don Mattingly parting ways at end of season

The Miami Marlins will be looking for a new manager this offseason. According to Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins and manager Don Mattingly have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

Don Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed upon this being the final season with him as Marlins Manager, sources tell me and @J_McPherson1126. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) September 25, 2022

Mattingly, 61, has managed the Marlins since 2016, and is the longest tenured manager in franchise history. He has a 437-583 record over seven seasons, having never finished first in the National League East. The Marlins did make it to the playoffs once, during the 2020 pandemic shortened season. They defeated the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card game, but then got swept in the NLDS by the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins are on pace to finish fourth in the NL East this season, and have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Mattingly's career

Mattingly has been on the managing/coaching side of the game since 2004, which is when the New York Yankees hired him to be part of their coaching staff. When Yankees manager Joe Torre moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of the 2007 season, Mattingly did as well (after he was passed over for the Yankees managerial job).

When Joe Torre retired as Dodgers manager in 2010, Mattingly was announced as his successor. While the Dodgers didn't make it to the playoffs in his first two seasons at the helm, they made it in 2013, 2014, and 2015. At the time, he was the first manager to lead the Dodgers to three straight playoff appearances.

Mattingly signed a four-year contract to manage the Marlins after the 2015 season, when he and the Dodgers mutually agreed to part ways after another early-round exit from the playoffs. And he's been in Miami ever since, quietly managing one of baseball's perennially rebuilding teams.

It's not known if Mattingly wants to continue to manage, but he is expected to address his future plans after Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.