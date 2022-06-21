MLB releases bizarre Blue Jays hats for Fourth of July

The Blue Jays are used to wearing special apparel to celebrate Canada Day, but the MLB is trying to get some Fourth of July spirit brewing north of the border with their latest apparel. (Getty Images)

Another day, another questionable decision by Major League Baseball regarding its apparel choices.

With Fourth of July weekend coming up, the MLB released a new series of hats for all 30 teams to wear from July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day.

Only, there’s an issue with the caps that have been designed for the Toronto Blue Jays: they feature the stars and stripes of the American flag.

As you can imagine, Canadian baseball fans haven’t responded well to these unique caps. And rightly so. They certainly won’t be flying off the shelves at retail stores, especially not for the price of $45.99 USD .

Twitter blew up with reactions from Blue Jays fans, ridiculing the ugly design and questioning the bizarre decision to create it.

America’s team https://t.co/huUSry6gCl — Baseball and Ice Cream (@Count2Baseball) June 20, 2022

Nothing like saying I’m a proud Canadian by wearing the stars and stripes! #Murica https://t.co/Znm43waoNz — S. Preston (@PootPoot) June 20, 2022

They did WHAT https://t.co/xbLtLsn4kD — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) June 20, 2022

One user had an interesting twist on the matter, and made an amusing suggestion that is worth some consideration.

Some people are pushing back on this by saying the Toronto Blue Jays do not need a Fourth of July hat. I'm going to push the other way and say please match this by giving the 29 U.S.-based teams a Canada Day hat. https://t.co/yC7cbpcfR0 — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) June 20, 2022

This latest swing and miss from MLB is truly bizarre. And it stands to wonder if the Blue Jays will actually wear them during Canada Day weekend.

In the past, the team has worn red and white hats that feature small maple leaves on the front. Alternatively, they’ve also previously donned Canadian military colours with a small patch of the red and white flag on the side.

Either of those options would be a far better choice than wearing the hats that were created by MLB and the New Era Cap company.

Next month, the Blue Jays are set to hold their first Canada Day game at the Rogers Centre since 2019. The annual event was held at Sahlen Field in Buffalo last season due to COVID-19 border restrictions. It was cancelled during the 2020 season due to the shortened schedule.

Toronto will look to capture its first victory on the country’s birthday since 2019, when they defeated the Kansas City Royals 11-4.

