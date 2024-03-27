Advertisement

MLB predictions 2024: Who's winning it all? World Series, MVP, Cy Young picks

USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Major League Baseball season is a seven-month marathon that gets underway at the end of March and – if all goes according to plan for some of the league's top teams – runs through the end of October.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites after spending more than $1 billion on free agents Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the offseason. Two of the six USA TODAY Sports baseball experts surveyed picked the Dodgers to win the World Series and two more picked Atlanta, with the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles also receiving a vote.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts see the 2024 season playing out:

AL East predictions

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson helped Baltimore win the AL East in 2023.
  • Bob Nightengale: Orioles

  • Gabe Lacques: Orioles

  • Steve Gardner: Orioles

  • Scott Boeck: Blue Jays

  • Jesse Yomtov: Orioles

  • Stephen Borelli: Orioles

AL Central predictions

  • Nightengale: Twins

  • Lacques: Guardians

  • Gardner: Twins

  • Boeck: Twins

  • Yomtov: Twins

  • Borelli: Guardians

AL West predictions

  • Nightengale: Astros

  • Lacques: Mariners

  • Gardner: Mariners

  • Boeck: Astros

  • Yomtov: Astros

  • Borelli: Rangers

American League wild cards

  • Nightengale: Yankees, Mariners, Blue Jays

  • Lacques: Blue Jays, Rays, Astros

  • Gardner: Astros, Blue Jays, Rangers

  • Boeck: Orioles, Rangers, Mariners

  • Yomtov: Yankees, Rangers, Mariners

  • Borelli: Yankees, Astros, Mariners

NL East predictions

Austin Riley and Matt Olson lead Atlanta in their quest for a seventh consecutive division title.
  • Nightengale: Atlanta

  • Lacques: Atlanta

  • Gardner: Atlanta

  • Boeck: Atlanta

  • Yomtov: Atlanta

  • Borelli: Atlanta

NL Central predictions

  • Nightengale: Reds

  • Lacques: Reds

  • Gardner: Cardinals

  • Boeck: Reds

  • Yomtov: Brewers

  • Borelli: Cubs

NL West predictions

  • Nightengale: Dodgers

  • Lacques: Dodgers

  • Gardner: Dodgers

  • Boeck: Dodgers

  • Yomtov: Dodgers

  • Borelli: Dodgers

NL wild cards

  • Nightengale: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs

  • Lacques: Phillies, Padres, Cubs

  • Gardner: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs

  • Boeck: Padres, Phillies, Cubs

  • Yomtov: Phillies, Cardinals, Cubs

  • Borelli: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Reds

World Series 2024 predictions

  • Nightengale: Orioles over Atlanta

  • Lacques: Atlanta over Mariners

  • Gardner: Dodgers over Mariners

  • Boeck: Padres over Astros

  • Yomtov: Atlanta over Texas

  • Borelli: Dodgers over Orioles

AL MVP predictions

Julio Rodriguez finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2023.
AL Cy Young predictions

AL Rookie of the Year predictions

  • Nightengale: Jackson Holliday, Orioles

  • Lacques: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

  • Gardner: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

  • Boeck: Junior Caminero, Rays

  • Yomtov: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

  • Borelli: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

NL MVP predictions

NL Cy Young predictions

NL Rookie of the Year predictions

