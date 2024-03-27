MLB predictions 2024: Who's winning it all? World Series, MVP, Cy Young picks

The 2024 Major League Baseball season is a seven-month marathon that gets underway at the end of March and – if all goes according to plan for some of the league's top teams – runs through the end of October.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites after spending more than $1 billion on free agents Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the offseason. Two of the six USA TODAY Sports baseball experts surveyed picked the Dodgers to win the World Series and two more picked Atlanta, with the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles also receiving a vote.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts see the 2024 season playing out:

AL East predictions

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson helped Baltimore win the AL East in 2023.

Bob Nightengale : Orioles

Gabe Lacques : Orioles

Steve Gardner : Orioles

Scott Boeck : Blue Jays

Jesse Yomtov : Orioles

Stephen Borelli: Orioles

AL Central predictions

Nightengale : Twins

Lacques : Guardians

Gardner : Twins

Boeck : Twins

Yomtov : Twins

Borelli: Guardians

AL West predictions

Nightengale : Astros

Lacques : Mariners

Gardner : Mariners

Boeck : Astros

Yomtov : Astros

Borelli: Rangers

American League wild cards

Nightengale : Yankees, Mariners, Blue Jays

Lacques : Blue Jays, Rays, Astros

Gardner : Astros, Blue Jays, Rangers

Boeck : Orioles, Rangers, Mariners

Yomtov : Yankees, Rangers, Mariners

Borelli: Yankees, Astros, Mariners

NL East predictions

Austin Riley and Matt Olson lead Atlanta in their quest for a seventh consecutive division title.

Nightengale : Atlanta

Lacques : Atlanta

Gardner : Atlanta

Boeck : Atlanta

Yomtov : Atlanta

Borelli: Atlanta

NL Central predictions

Nightengale : Reds

Lacques : Reds

Gardner : Cardinals

Boeck : Reds

Yomtov : Brewers

Borelli: Cubs

NL West predictions

Nightengale : Dodgers

Lacques : Dodgers

Gardner : Dodgers

Boeck : Dodgers

Yomtov : Dodgers

Borelli: Dodgers

NL wild cards

Nightengale : Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs

Lacques : Phillies, Padres, Cubs

Gardner : Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs

Boeck : Padres, Phillies, Cubs

Yomtov : Phillies, Cardinals, Cubs

Borelli: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Reds

World Series 2024 predictions

Nightengale : Orioles over Atlanta

Lacques : Atlanta over Mariners

Gardner : Dodgers over Mariners

Boeck : Padres over Astros

Yomtov : Atlanta over Texas

Borelli: Dodgers over Orioles

AL MVP predictions

Julio Rodriguez finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2023.

AL Cy Young predictions

AL Rookie of the Year predictions

Nightengale : Jackson Holliday, Orioles

Lacques : Wyatt Langford, Rangers

Gardner : Wyatt Langford, Rangers

Boeck : Junior Caminero, Rays

Yomtov : Wyatt Langford, Rangers

Borelli: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

NL MVP predictions

NL Cy Young predictions

NL Rookie of the Year predictions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB predictions 2024: World Series picks, MVP, Cy Young awards