MLB power rankings: Which team is on top for Opening Day 2024?

There are nearly two dozen legitimate contenders and a handful of what could be termed "super teams" as Major League Baseball’s Opening Day lurks on Thursday.

In USA TODAY Sports’ first installment of MLB power rankings, it’s fair to ask: Can anyone go wire-to-wire?

The first to answer that question are the Atlanta Braves, who top our initial regular season rankings. Winners of 104 games a year ago, the Braves only got better this winter and boast the most players still firmly in the prime of their careers.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland Athletics might be hard to dislodge, as well. They’re beginning Year 1 of three limbo seasons, while their new stadium in Las Vegas is theoretically constructed. For now, their only race is against themselves, to improve on the 112 losses from a year ago.

The next seven months will reveal all. For now, a look at our rankings:

Ronald Acuña Jr. won the 2023 NL MVP award.

1. Atlanta Braves

As if they needed more firepower, Chris Sale looked dominant this spring.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

You might say that wasn't the way they envisioned spring training winding up.

3. Baltimore Orioles

A new owner, division favorites, the best young core in baseball. Good times!

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Would help the October cause if they could dispatch the Braves over six months, and not just four games.

5. Houston Astros

Pitching paucity will be scrutinized with every losing streak.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

If the blinking red lights surrounding Kevin Gausman and Jordan Romano don't turn into sirens, they're good.

7. Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford deservedly commanding the hype. But having Evan Carter from the jump is also nice.

8. Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo's elbow inflammation means they break with top prospect Emerson Hancock in the rotation.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez's lat strain not the way they wanted to kick off pennant defense.

10. New York Yankees

Can they bully opponents into submission while Gerrit Cole mends?

11. Minnesota Twins

Easy to forget they still have one of the greatest pitchers in baseball: Pablo Lopez.

Story continues

12. Tampa Bay Rays

Richie Palacios gets first stab at replacing injured right fielder Josh Lowe.

13. San Diego Padres

With expectations lowered, they'll have more fun, and probably win more games, than last year.

14. Cincinnati Reds

Will Benson, already fun to watch, a key figure early on as center fielder TJ Friedl mends.

15. San Francisco Giants

Greatest March since Jim Valvano in 1983.

16. Chicago Cubs

Third baseman Christopher Morel kind of a key dude in that cleanup spot.

17. Cleveland Guardians

Somewhat abruptly, Myles Straw is out and Tyler Freeman in center field.

18. Milwaukee Brewers

Devin Williams' absence might enable Abner Uribe to develop into relief star.

19. Boston Red Sox

If Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock's very good springs are the real deal, they could be interesting.

20. St. Louis Cardinals

Not as hyped as a year ago, but Jordan Walker's sophomore season will be highly anticipated.

21. New York Mets

Yet another year seemingly hinging on Starling Marte's health, which is tip-top at the moment.

22. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize, Reese Olson win battle for two rotation spots.

23. Miami Marlins

After recovering from Tommy John surgery, Max Meyer claims spot in rotation.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

They went to Jared: Jones, Triolo to open in rotation and at second base, respectively.

25. Washington Nationals

Jesse Winker, Eddie Rosario, Joey Gallo, Nick Senzel all crack primary lineup.

26. Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon, leadoff hitter? Might as well use him while you can.

27. Kansas City Royals

Despite spendy offseason, universal projections are low. Can they defy them?

28. Chicago White Sox

Garrett Crochet, starter, will be fun to watch.

29. Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar's seven-year, $63.5 million extension provides certainty at a key position.

30. Oakland Athletics

Infielder Darell Hernaiz, Rule 5 pitcher Mitch Spence will make big league debuts soon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Braves, Dodgers lead for opening day 2024