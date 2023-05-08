MLB power rankings: Rays, Orioles set for battle as American League's top teams

A much-anticipated series between the two best teams in the American League, both off to roaring starts in a pitched battle for a division title, will begin Monday night.

And the New York Yankees will be hundreds of miles from the very heart of it.

No, when the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles meet in the first of three games at Camden Yards, it will pit two lower-revenue teams off to staggering starts – 28-7 for the Amazin’ Rays and 22-12 for the upstart Orioles.

The Yankees? Well, it’s too soon to wonder if it’s too late – but not too soon to wonder if this stretch of injury-wracked, disappointing baseball will cost them any hope of winning the AL East.

The latest indignity came Sunday at Tropicana Field, when ace Gerrit Cole was handed a 6-0 lead and gave up every bit of it, squandering a golden opportunity for the Yankees to deal the Rays a rare series L – and instead lost in extra innings to fall 10 games out in the AL East.

They’ve also tumbled to the middle of the pack in USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings.

The Yankees (18-17) are ranked 15th after dropping 11 spots in just two weeks, including a leapfrog in the rankings and out of the East cellar by the Boston Red Sox. With projected No. 2 starter Carlos Rodon out indefinitely with back trouble, MVP Aaron Judge’s return this week will come with his club facing a steep uphill climb.

A look at this week’s rankings:

Rays players celebrate a walk-off win against the Yankees on Sunday.

1. Tampa Bay Rays (-)

Win seven in a row, and they can catch the '84 Tigers at 35-7.

Sean Murphy's 1.047 OPS leads the NL.

3. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

How for real? Here's three against the Rays to find out.

4. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

After stopover in Philly, play 17 in a row against Braves, Yankees, Rays, Orioles, Twins.

Not Kershaw, not Urías, but Dustin May (2.68 ERA) is your ace.

221 runs more than any club outside Tampa Bay.

Five straight losses at Colorado, San Francisco drag them back to NL Central mediocrity party.

It was fun while it lasted.

"Crying Kershaw" meme worst editorial decision since "Dewey defeats Truman."

Royce Lewis to begin rehab assignment this week.

Geraldo Perdomo's 1.055 OPS in 86 plate appearances best among NL shortstops.

12. Boston Red Sox (+5)

Alex Verdugo's .883 OPS a 150-point improvement on 2022.

Can't fire the owner when he fails to add any starting pitching all winter.

14. Seattle Mariners (+2)

Rookie reliever Juan Then could be a perfect addition to squad.

15. New York Yankees (-2)

Rotation woes: Carlos Rodon could miss most of the year. Gerrit Cole steamed after blowing big lead. Luis Severino chafing at conditions of his rehab.

Steve Cohen did not commit a billion-ish dollars to make the Tigers and Rockies look good.

Two things can be true: They're a .500 team and a real threat to win NL Central.

Astros arrive in Anaheim looking vulnerable. Can they take advantage?

Bryce Harper reaches base in 10 of his first 22 plate appearances.

Cal Quantrill flirts with a no-hitter.

Luis Arraez slash line: .420/.476/.518.

Thairo Estrada, NL All-Star? Embrace it.

Can vault Cleveland into second place in AL Central.

Is Willson Contreras really going to be a well-paid DH?

Graham Ashcraft's ERA balloons from 2.00 to 3.82 after giving up eight runs to White Sox.

Fourth in NL with .270 batting average, fifth in fewest strikeouts. So quaint!

Brewers, Mets discover they won't be such an easy out.

28. Chicago White Sox (-2)

To the list of bottomless woes, add "Eloy Jimenez appendectomy."

Upheld the sanctity of No. 29 ranking by avoiding sweep against Oakland.

The record: 8-27. The run differential: -124.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Rays, Orioles battle atop American League East