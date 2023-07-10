MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves' finishing kick defines season's first half

Winning your first 13 games and 27 of your first 33 just doesn't earn the clout it once did.

When the Tampa Bay Rays raced out to a dominant start, evoking memories of the wire-to-wire Detroit Tigers' 35-5 burst in 1984, it seemed to be the defining hot streak of the season.

Yet as Major League Baseball breaks for the All-Star Game, just one team is poised to lap the field.

The Atlanta Braves did the Rays two better, putting together a 27-4 stretch that pushed their lead in the National League East to 8 1/2 games − the only division in which first and second place are separated by more than two games.

They will send eight players to Seattle for the All-Star Game, and open the second half at home against the Chicago White Sox. Good luck catching them.

Sean Murphy (right) celebrates with Ozzie Albies after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A look at this week's rankings:

1. Atlanta Braves (+1)

Bryce Elder loses NL ERA lead with rough outing to end half.

2. Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

As anticipated, starter Drew Rasmussen out until mid-2024.

Already won more games (54) at the break than all of 2021 (52).

How deep will they dig into their pocket of prospects to get much-needed pitching help?

Limp into break losing six of nine.

Addition of Geraldo Perdomo to All-Star roster well-deserved.

If the season ended now (and it doesn't), they'd host a wild-card series.

At last: Yordan Alvarez slated for rehab assignment this weekend.

Starters now rank third in the NL in ERA (3.98).

Rhett Lowder may match Jonathan India in flow.

Alek Manoah's solid return a huge sigh of relief.

Tangible and intangible value in taking series off Reds.

13. New York Yankees (-4)

Masataka Yoshida's first half: .316/.382/.492, 95 hits, 10 homers.

Would really be something if they unlocked offense from the defensively phenomenal Cristian Pache.

Might have saved their season by winning seven of 10.

Mike Trout's broken hamate bone might be prelude to a dark, dark month.

Time for a run? A's, Royals, White Sox among those on early second-half schedule.

Will a two-homer game awaken Manny Machado?

Biggest wild card at trade deadline.

At least they're playing at a "is this false hope?" level.

Marcus Stroman begs off All-Star Game; time for Justin Steele to shine.

How soon until Paul Skenes is their ace?

Steven Matz is back in the rotation.

25. Chicago White Sox (-1)

Andrew Benintendi's wrist is barking.

26. Detroit Tigers (-)

Dylan Crews adds to a daunting collection of tooled-up outfield prospects.

Top pick is a college pitcher (Tennessee's Chase Dollander) for second consecutive draft.

Not sure if the highest-risk pick (a high-school catcher as top pick) was what franchise needed.

30. Oakland Athletics (-)

The record: 25-67. The run differential: Minus-248. Number of stadiums top draft pick Jacob Wilson could call home in his first three seasons: Three.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves do Tampa Bay Rays two better