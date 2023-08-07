MLB power rankings: The Angels kept (and helped) Shohei Ohtani, then promptly fell apart

When fans look back on Shohei Ohtani's tenure in Anaheim, it will include a bottomless trove of eye-popping performances, from tape-measure home runs to double-digit strikeout games to historic double-duty, doubleheader performances.

It's just going to be a highlight-free reel.

The Los Angeles Angels did right by their fans and Ohtani, retaining him at the deadline and making some of the boldest moves on the market, bolstering hopes they'd snag a wild card spot and lift the greatest two-way player in baseball history into his first postseason.

And then they lost seven of their next nine games.

A maddening and ill-timed cold spell will almost certainly knock the Angels from playoff contention, despite importing pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez and sluggers Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron before the trade deadline. The playoff-crushing blow might have been administered this weekend, when the Seattle Mariners came into Angel Stadium and swept four games, dusting the Angels in the wild card standings and sending them below .500.

As if to epitomize this maddeningly frustrating era where both Ohtani and Mike Trout haven't been to the playoffs together, the Mariners won two games in their final at-bat and two games by one run, the weekend commencing when a fellow named Cade Marlowe hit a grand slam – just his second career homer – off All-Star closer Carlos Estevez to turn a 3-1 Angels lead into a 5-3 loss.

The Angels were punished appropriately in USA TODAY Sports' power rankings, dropping four spots to No. 20, while the Mariners vaulted six places into 11th.

A look at this week's rankings:

The Angels lost their first six games of August.

Their majors-leading 212 home runs are 34 more than No. 2 Dodgers.

Now tied with Braves in, as old broadcaster Joe Angel would say, "the win column."

Haven't lost since trading for Max Scherzer.

Season may rest on outcome of Shane McClanahan's trip to arm specialist in L.A.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

9-6 since debuting Freddie Freeman dance celebration.

Chas McCormick and Jake Myers combine for 4.4 WAR - adding up to one elite center fielder.

A weekend sweep at Fenway shows they can flourish down Bo Bichette.

Fans' standing ovation for Trea Turner moves his mother to tears.

Feeble offense (.709 OPS, 13th in NL) too often too much to overcome.

Suddenly a three-team race thanks to those fellows across Lake Michigan.

11. Seattle Mariners (+6)

Blame these guys when Ohtani's watching from his couch in October.

Time to show they aren't just a one-month fad.

A lost first season in the Bronx for Carlos Rodon.

Won a series off the Braves, in case you didn't think they were serious.

Aimless team drifts back into irrelevance.

Eury Perez finally getting called back up. Is it too late?

26-38 against winning teams.

Rather large five-game trip to Seattle, Arizona.

The AL Central, where a modicum of competence is rewarded.

20. Los Angeles Angels (-4)

Mike Trout gonna return to the Donald Glover pizza GIF.

About time everyone learned how fantastic longtime Cleveland radio voice Tom Hamilton is.

Stunning how this club went from glitziest team ever to the Syracuse Mets.

Closer Alex Lange has a 7.32 ERA since June 4.

.The No. 1 overall pick as a catcher in 2021, Henry Davis has started exclusively in right field (and DH).

Sweep at Cincy has them in rarefied power rankings air.

Last time they lost a series at home to Colorado, Albert Pujols was 29.

Has any team taken more high-profile Ls?

17 saves are fewest in majors, and 50% conversion rate tied for 29th.

The record: 32-80. The run differential: Minus-271. Attendance for second "reverse boycott" game at Coliseum: 37,553.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Angels keep Shohei Ohtani, collapse in AL standings