MLB postseason picture: NL Central, NL West both headed to Game 163 tiebreakers

You said you wanted chaos? We’re giving you chaos.

Sunday might be the final day on the MLB regular season schedule, but 162 games won’t be enough to decide the NL Central and NL West races. The Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies were all victorious Sunday, meaning both divisions will be decided in Game 163 on Monday.

The Brewers and Cubs will play a Game 163 tiebreaker for the NL Central on Monday. (Getty Images)

Brewers hold serve in NL Central

The Brewers and Cubs also started the day tied atop the NL Central. The Brewers held up their end of the bargain, rolling the Detroit Tigers 12-0 at Miller Park.

Milwaukee broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning, highlighted by Ryan Braun’s bases clearing double. Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw both homered in support of Gio Gonzalez, who tossed five scoreless innings. Most notable to the Brewers, they were able to rest every key member of their bullpen heading into Monday’s possible Game 163.

Cubs will host Game 163

The Cubs did their part too, rallying from an early deficit to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-5. Chicago puts up four spots in the third and fifth innings to take control of the game. Anthony Rizzo fittingly drove home the go-ahead run with a double, giving him 100 RBI on the season. Willson Contreras applied the finishing touches with a two-run home run.

Whereas Milwaukee rested its key relievers, Joe Maddon emptied out his bullpen to secure the win. Cubs relievers recorded the final 20 outs. That’s something to note for Monday.

The Cubs will host the Brewers in Game 163 on Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers and Rockies are headed for an NL West showdown in Game 163. (Getty Images)

Dodgers seek sixth straight division title

The Dodgers roller coaster season has led them to a familiar position. With a victory against the Colorado Rockies in Monday’s NL West tiebreaker game at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers can lay claim to their sixth straight division championship.

Story Continues

Los Angeles got there by completing a sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The Dodgers jumped on Giants pitching for 14 runs in the first five innings. From there, Los Angeles rode its pitching staff led by Rich Hill. The veteran left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits. The Dodgers won the game 15-0.

Rockies force Game 163 in NL West

It wasn’t much different in Colorado. The Rockies took advantage of the Washington Nationals decision to scratch Max Scherzer by torching Eric Fedde and the Nationals bullpen. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story both homered, while fellow All-Star Charlie Blackmon hit for the cycle in a 12-0 victory.

The Rockies forced a Game 163 in the NL West, where they’ll seek the first division championship in franchise history. The game will be played at 4:09 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN.

Postseason Matchups

Wild-card games: A’s at Yankees; NL West runner up at NL Central runner up

ALDS: Indians vs. Astros; wild-card winner vs. Red Sox

NLDS: Braves vs. NL West winner; wild-card winner vs. NL Central winner

