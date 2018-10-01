MLB postseason field is set: Here's the schedule and how to watch

It took a little longer than expected, but Major League Baseball finally has a playoff field set. With Game 163 wins Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers claimed division titles and let the rest of the National League playoff bracket fall into place.

The NL wild-card game, set for Tuesday, will feature the losers of Tuesday’s games — the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs with a trip to the NLDS on the line. The AL wild-card game will follow Wednesday between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. Then it’s off to the League Division Series.

Taken as a whole, it’s quite a field: We’ve got juggernauts like the Boston Red Sox, Yankees and Cubs, the defending champion Houston Astros, upstart teams like the Brewers, Atlanta Braves and flat-out surprises like the Oakland Athletics. Plus, there’s a great list of young talent, from Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Javy Baez to Francisco Lindor, Alex Bregman and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Here’s the schedule as best we know it. We’ll update this post as more details become available.

Wild-card games

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

NL wild-card game: Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

AL wild-card game: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

League Division Series

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

NLDS Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

NLDS Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at wild-card winner, TBA (FS1 or MLBN)

MONDAY, OCT. 8

NLDS Game 4*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 4*: Milwaukee Brewers at wild-card winner, TBA (FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 3: Boston Red Sox at wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

ALDS Game 4*: Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Boston Red Sox at wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

NLDS Game 5*: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (FS1)

NLDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Milwaukee Brewers, TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

ALDS Game 5*: Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, TBA (TBS)

ALDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Boston Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

*if necessary

League championship series

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

NLCS Game 1, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

NLCS Game 2, TBA (FOX or FS1)

ALCS Game 1, TBA (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

ALCS Game 2, TBA (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 15

NLCS Game 3, TBA (FOX or FS1)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

ALCS Game 3, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 4, TBA (FOX or FS1)

WEDNESDAY, OCT 17

NLCS Game 5*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

ALCS Game 4, TBA (TBS)

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

ALCS Game 5*, TBA (TBS)

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

NLCS Game 6*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

ALCS Game 6*, TBA (TBS)

NLCS Game 7*, TBA (FOX or FS1)

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

ALCS Game 7*, TBA (TBS)

*if necessary

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Game 1, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

Game 2, TBA (FOX)

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Game 3, TBA (FOX)

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Game 4, TBA (FOX)

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

Game 5*, TBA (FOX)

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Game 6*, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Game 7*, TBA (FOX)

*if necessary

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

