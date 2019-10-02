MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every postseason series

Sporting News

The 2019 MLB playoffs begin with a pair of appetizing wild-card matchups that follow intense races over the final weeks of the regular season. The Brewers and Nationals will square off in the NL, while the A's and Rays will duke it out in their own winner-take-all contest in the AL.

Those games will determine the full NLDS and ALDS brackets and set the stage for the rest of October.

MLB POSTSEASON PICKS:
SN's experts make their pennant, World Series predictions

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MLB playoffs bracket 2019

MLB-playoff-bracket
MLB-playoff-bracket

MLB playoffs schedule 2019

Wild-card

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NL wild-card game

Nationals 4, Brewers 3

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:08 p.m.

TBS

AL wild-card game

Rays at Athletics

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:09 p.m.

ESPN

Division Series

A = Involves club with best record; B = Does not involve club with best record

NLDS

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NLDS 'A' Game 1

TBA at Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 3

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 1

Cardinals at Braves

Thursday, Oct. 3

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'A' Game 2

TBA at Dodgers

Friday, Oct. 4

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 2

Cardinals at Braves

Friday, Oct. 4

4:37 p.m.

TBS

NLDS 'A' Game 3

Dodgers at TBA

Sunday, Oct. 6

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 3

Braves at Cardinals

Sunday, Oct. 6

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)

Dodgers at TBA

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)

Braves at Cardinals

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA at Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)

Cardinals at Braves

Wednesday, Oct. 9

TBA

TBS

ALDS

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

ALDS 'A' Game 1

TBA at Astros

Friday, Oct. 4

2:05 p.m.

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 1

Twins at Yankees

Friday, Oct. 4

7:07 p.m.

MLBN

ALDS 'A' Game 2

TBA at Astros

Saturday, Oct. 5

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 2

Twins at Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 5

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'A' Game 3

Astros at TBA

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

MLBN or FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 3

Yankees at Twins

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

MLBN or FS1

ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)

Astros at TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 8

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)

Yankees at Twins

Tuesday, Oct. 8

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)

Twins at Yankees

Thursday, Oct. 10

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA at Astros

Thursday, Oct. 10

TBA

FS1

League Championship Series schedule

NLCS

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NLCS Game 1

TBA

Friday, Oct. 11

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 2

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 3

TBA

Monday, Oct. 14

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 4

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 16

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Friday, Oct. 18

TBA

TBS

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 19

TBA

TBS

ALCS

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

ALCS Game 1

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 2

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 13

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 3

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 4

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 16

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Thursday, Oct. 17

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 19

TBA

Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20

TBA

Fox or FS1

World Series schedule

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

World Series Game 1

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 22

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 2

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 23

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 3

TBA

Friday, Oct. 25

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 4

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 26

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 27

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 29

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

TBA

Fox

What to Read Next