MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every postseason series

The 2019 MLB playoffs begin with a pair of appetizing wild-card matchups that follow intense races over the final weeks of the regular season. The Brewers and Nationals will square off in the NL, while the A's and Rays will duke it out in their own winner-take-all contest in the AL.

Those games will determine the full NLDS and ALDS brackets and set the stage for the rest of October.

MLB playoffs bracket 2019

MLB playoffs schedule 2019

Wild-card

Event Teams Date Time TV channel NL wild-card game Nationals 4, Brewers 3 Tuesday, Oct. 1 8:08 p.m. TBS AL wild-card game Rays at Athletics Wednesday, Oct. 2 8:09 p.m. ESPN

Division Series

A = Involves club with best record; B = Does not involve club with best record

NLDS

Event Teams Date Time TV channel NLDS 'A' Game 1 TBA at Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 3 TBA TBS NLDS 'B' Game 1 Cardinals at Braves Thursday, Oct. 3 TBA TBS NLDS 'A' Game 2 TBA at Dodgers Friday, Oct. 4 TBA TBS NLDS 'B' Game 2 Cardinals at Braves Friday, Oct. 4 4:37 p.m. TBS NLDS 'A' Game 3 Dodgers at TBA Sunday, Oct. 6 TBA TBS NLDS 'B' Game 3 Braves at Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 6 TBA TBS NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary) Dodgers at TBA Monday, Oct. 7 TBA TBS NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary) Braves at Cardinals Monday, Oct. 7 TBA TBS NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary) TBA at Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 9 TBA TBS NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary) Cardinals at Braves Wednesday, Oct. 9 TBA TBS

ALDS

Event Teams Date Time TV channel ALDS 'A' Game 1 TBA at Astros Friday, Oct. 4 2:05 p.m. FS1 ALDS 'B' Game 1 Twins at Yankees Friday, Oct. 4 7:07 p.m. MLBN ALDS 'A' Game 2 TBA at Astros Saturday, Oct. 5 TBA FS1 ALDS 'B' Game 2 Twins at Yankees Saturday, Oct. 5 TBA FS1 ALDS 'A' Game 3 Astros at TBA Monday, Oct. 7 TBA MLBN or FS1 ALDS 'B' Game 3 Yankees at Twins Monday, Oct. 7 TBA MLBN or FS1 ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary) Astros at TBA Tuesday, Oct. 8 TBA FS1 ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary) Yankees at Twins Tuesday, Oct. 8 TBA FS1 ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary) Twins at Yankees Thursday, Oct. 10 TBA FS1 ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary) TBA at Astros Thursday, Oct. 10 TBA FS1

League Championship Series schedule

NLCS

Event Teams Date Time TV channel NLCS Game 1 TBA Friday, Oct. 11 TBA TBS NLCS Game 2 TBA Saturday, Oct. 12 TBA TBS NLCS Game 3 TBA Monday, Oct. 14 TBA TBS NLCS Game 4 TBA Tuesday, Oct. 15 TBA TBS NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) TBA Wednesday, Oct. 16 TBA TBS NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) TBA Friday, Oct. 18 TBA TBS NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) TBA Saturday, Oct. 19 TBA TBS

ALCS

Event Teams Date Time TV channel ALCS Game 1 TBA Saturday, Oct. 12 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 2 TBA Sunday, Oct. 13 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 3 TBA Tuesday, Oct. 15 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 4 TBA Wednesday, Oct. 16 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 5 (if necessary) TBA Thursday, Oct. 17 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) TBA Saturday, Oct. 19 TBA Fox or FS1 ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) TBA Sunday, Oct. 20 TBA Fox or FS1

