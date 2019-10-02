MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every postseason series
The 2019 MLB playoffs begin with a pair of appetizing wild-card matchups that follow intense races over the final weeks of the regular season. The Brewers and Nationals will square off in the NL, while the A's and Rays will duke it out in their own winner-take-all contest in the AL.
Those games will determine the full NLDS and ALDS brackets and set the stage for the rest of October.
MLB POSTSEASON PICKS:
SN's experts make their pennant, World Series predictions
MLB playoffs bracket 2019
MLB playoffs schedule 2019
Wild-card
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NL wild-card game
Tuesday, Oct. 1
8:08 p.m.
TBS
AL wild-card game
Rays at Athletics
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:09 p.m.
ESPN
Division Series
A = Involves club with best record; B = Does not involve club with best record
NLDS
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NLDS 'A' Game 1
TBA at Dodgers
Thursday, Oct. 3
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 1
Cardinals at Braves
Thursday, Oct. 3
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'A' Game 2
TBA at Dodgers
Friday, Oct. 4
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 2
Cardinals at Braves
Friday, Oct. 4
4:37 p.m.
TBS
NLDS 'A' Game 3
Dodgers at TBA
Sunday, Oct. 6
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 3
Braves at Cardinals
Sunday, Oct. 6
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
Dodgers at TBA
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
Braves at Cardinals
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA at Dodgers
Wednesday, Oct. 9
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
Cardinals at Braves
Wednesday, Oct. 9
TBA
TBS
ALDS
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
ALDS 'A' Game 1
TBA at Astros
Friday, Oct. 4
2:05 p.m.
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 1
Twins at Yankees
Friday, Oct. 4
7:07 p.m.
MLBN
ALDS 'A' Game 2
TBA at Astros
Saturday, Oct. 5
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 2
Twins at Yankees
Saturday, Oct. 5
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'A' Game 3
Astros at TBA
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
MLBN or FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 3
Yankees at Twins
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
MLBN or FS1
ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
Astros at TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 8
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
Yankees at Twins
Tuesday, Oct. 8
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
Twins at Yankees
Thursday, Oct. 10
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA at Astros
Thursday, Oct. 10
TBA
FS1
League Championship Series schedule
NLCS
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NLCS Game 1
TBA
Friday, Oct. 11
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 2
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 3
TBA
Monday, Oct. 14
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 4
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 16
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Friday, Oct. 18
TBA
TBS
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 19
TBA
TBS
ALCS
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
ALCS Game 1
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 2
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 13
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 3
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 4
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 16
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Thursday, Oct. 17
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 19
TBA
Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 20
TBA
Fox or FS1
World Series schedule
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
World Series Game 1
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 22
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 2
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 23
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 3
TBA
Friday, Oct. 25
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 4
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 26
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 27
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 29
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 30
TBA
Fox