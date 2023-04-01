MLB, Police Investigating Altercation Between L.A. Angels' Anthony Rendon and Oakland A's Fan

The Oakland, Calif. Police Department in conjunction with Major League Baseball are investigating an altercation between the Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Renden and an Oakland Athletics fan that occurred on MLB's opening day Thursday, according to several news sites.

A 12-second video of the incident surfaced on social media showing Renden pulling the fan's shirt through the guardrails from below. It reportedly happened just after the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Athletics, as the players were heading off the field.

In the video, the 32-year-old third baseman could be heard asking the fan, "What did you say? You called me a bitch, huh?"

The fan denied the claim; however: "Yeah, you did. Yeah, motherf-----," Renden added, as he let go of the man's shirt and took a swipe at him, which did not connect.

As the baseball player left the field, he added, "Get your bitch a-- out of here"

It is unknown what may have led to the altercation, and there were no other videos posted online that showed what happened prior.

"We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter," the MLB said in a statement to ESPN.

The Oakland Police Department also released a statement to NBC Bay Area, saying it has launched an investigation into the incident.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a battery that occurred on March 30, 2023, following an event in the 7000 block of Joe Morgan Way. At this time, no victim has contacted OPD, however, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced. As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating," the statement said.

The Oakland Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

When asked about the incident by reporters on Saturday, Renden said he was unable to comment due to the MLB's investigation. Angels General Manager Perry Minasian also told ESPN they had no comment on what happened.

Angels Manager Phil Nevin told USA Today that "this happens a lot unfortunately."

"A lot of times we just don't see it," Nevin continued. "You're going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don't want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it."

When asked by reporters if he thought the incident would distract players from upcoming games, he said he didn't believe it would leave a big impact.

"For the moment maybe. But no I don't think so," Nevin said. "One thing I've said all along is we've got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they're all going to stand together now."

