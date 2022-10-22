MLB playoffs: Can Yankees push back on Astros in Game 3? Follow live as Gerrit Cole takes the mound in the Bronx

Zach Crizer and Yahoo Sports Staff
It's the American League Championship Series, which means the Houston Astros are playing. The Astros — through all the self-inflicted turmoil in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal — have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight season. For the third time in that run, they're matching up with the New York Yankees. The first two times, Houston prevailed — much to the chagrin of Yankees fans. They're threatening to do so again. The Astros lead this series 2-0 after dominating the Yankees with stellar pitching in Houston.

The series heads to the Bronx Saturday for Game 3, with Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees. He has been stellar so far in the playoffs, and the Yankees need him to come through again to avoid falling into a daunting 3-0 hole. They also need a struggling offense to come to life, especially at the bottom of the order.

Houston will start breakout pitcher Cristian Javier, having pushed Lance McCullers Jr. to Game 4 over a ... champagne accident.

Game 3 begins at 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS. Follow all the action here on Yahoo Sports.

